Seven-Year-Old Girl Shot in Wrist While Attending a Soccer Game

According to The State , South Carolina United FC executive director Rob Strickland said in a statement the incident does not seem to have been intentional but instead was linked to a nearby makeshift shooting range.

A seven-year-old girl was shot in the wrist while watching a soccer game at the Southeastern Freight Lines Soccer Center in Columbia, South Carolina.

“It appears that gunfire originated from an illegal, makeshift shooting range located in the wooded area behind the complex,” Strickland said in a statement shared on the group’s Facebook page. “The range was crudely constructed using pallets as targets. During this activity, a bullet fired directly into the air descended and grazed a SCUFC member on the wrist.

“Fortunately, the bullet (which was recovered by police) was traveling at a low velocity upon descent, and medical assessment confirmed only a minor superficial wound.”

The girl was treated at a local hospital and is in good spirits.

Police have not confirmed Strickland's comments, but they are still investigating the incident.

Strickland said authorities assured him that the shooting was “an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the safety of our members or visitors.” Because of that, all scheduled camps and programs at the soccer facility resumed as normally scheduled Monday, according to Strickland.

“The safety of our players, coaches, families and staff is — and always will be — our highest priority,” Strickland said.