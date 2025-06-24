Three-Year-Old Transported to Hospital After Nearly Drowning at Water Park

According to the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, first responders arrived at the Sunburst Bay Aquatic Park to find the child in respiratory distress.

A three-year-old was transported to a hospital after nearly dying at an Illinois water park.

Cary Fire Protection District public information officer Alex Vucha said the child was out of the water after reportedly being pulled from the pool prior to emergency crews arriving.

A medical helicopter was put on standby but later cancelled as the child's condition improved.

“As we head into the heart of summer, we want to remind families that active supervision is critical anytime children are near water,” Cary Fire chief Brad Delatorre said.

“Whether you’re at a public pool or in your own backyard, close attention and basic safety measures can make all the difference. That same level of awareness is just as important around the Fox River, especially near beaches or while swimming off boats. Life jackets and knowing your surroundings are key to preventing a tragedy,” Delatorre said.

Cary Fire Department is investigating the cause of the incident.