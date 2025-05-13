Premium Partners

Hazing Investigation Leads to Suspension for Dundee (Mich.) High School Wrestling Team

Audrey Lee 258a6831 Orig Headshot
Audrey Lee
May 13, 2025
61x S0z Ijtv L Ac Uf894,1000 Ql80

Dundee (Mich.) High School has suspended the boys’ wrestling team, pending an investigation. Last month, a complaint was filed against the team, alleging hazing, fights and physical assaults among the student-athletes.

Last week, superintendent Scott Leach announced that a third-party law firm has been conducting an investigation, and the wrestling team’s season would not begin as scheduled.

Leach and the school resource officer first conducted an internal investigation, interviewing coaches and student-athletes. School leaders discovered during this initial inquiry that there was photo and video evidence of some of the hazing incidents.

Fox 2 Detroit shared Leach’s statement. “The investigation began last month after I received an anonymous complaint regarding alleged hazing involving wrestling team members. The high school administration and school resource officer immediately launched an investigation of the matter consistent with our school policies and procedures," Leach said. "Our investigation included interviews with members of the wrestling team, coaches, and parents.  During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that videotaped evidence existed of additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members.”

Now, the seven-time defending state champions must wait to kick off their season until the investigation releases its findings. 

Parents of Dundee High School students spoke with 13 ABC and shared their appreciation for the investigation. 

“Will this make a difference with the wrestlers? I hope it does, but something has to change. Something has to change. These kids have to be protected,” said Deborah Creque, parent of a former Dundee High School Student who passed away in March after excessive bullying led her to take her own life.

Leach said, “At Dundee Community Schools, we expect our student-athletes to adhere to the highest standards of conduct. This situation does not represent the vast majority of our outstanding student-athletes who compete with honor, grit, and integrity.”

Read Next
Austris Augusts 52p1 K0d0eu M Unsplash
Safety & Security
California HS Track Meet Erupts in Protest Over Trans Athlete Participation
May 15, 2025
Recommended
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Sponsored
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Cameron Cox Tz Ftzfn Zuzc Unsplash
Safety & Security
Youth Softball Coaches Suspended After Demanding to See 11-Year-Old Girl's Birth Certificate
Bh Slogo2021
Safety & Security
High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Taking Shot to Back of Head
Pirates
Safety & Security
Fan Who Fell From Stands Last Week at PNC Park Takes First Steps
Related Stories
Austris Augusts 52p1 K0d0eu M Unsplash
Safety & Security
California HS Track Meet Erupts in Protest Over Trans Athlete Participation
Cameron Cox Tz Ftzfn Zuzc Unsplash
Safety & Security
Youth Softball Coaches Suspended After Demanding to See 11-Year-Old Girl's Birth Certificate
Bh Slogo2021
Safety & Security
High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Taking Shot to Back of Head
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Sponsored Content
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
More in Safety & Security
Safety & Security
California HS Track Meet Erupts in Protest Over Trans Athlete Participation
Tensions rose when track meet officials asked the student-athletes wearing "Protect Girls Sports" shirts to remove them before entering the stadium.
Austris Augusts 52p1 K0d0eu M Unsplash
Sponsored
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Musco Sports Lighting
Take a look at the first-ever DarkSky-certified sports facilities in Illinois and Mississippi, and learn why more outdoor sports lighting projects are going the extra mile to protect neighbors and the night sky.
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Safety & Security
Youth Softball Coaches Suspended After Demanding to See 11-Year-Old Girl's Birth Certificate
Eleven-year-old Brinley Stephens plays on the Astoria Future Fish softball team, and she stands an impressive 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
Cameron Cox Tz Ftzfn Zuzc Unsplash
Safety & Security
High School Lacrosse Player Dies After Taking Shot to Back of Head
A 16-year-old high school lacrosse player died after being struck by an opposing player's shot during a game last week in Ohio.
Bh Slogo2021
Safety & Security
Fan Who Fell From Stands Last Week at PNC Park Takes First Steps
Kavan Markwood, the 20-year-old man who fell over the railing atop a 21-foot-high wall and onto the warning track at PNC Park during a Pittsburgh Pirates game last week took his first steps Monday.
Pirates
Safety & Security
How a Better Understanding of Crowd Dynamics Has Helped Keep Stadiums Safer
On May 29, 1985, what should have been an exciting European Cup Final between Liverpool and Juventus at Belgium’s Heysel Stadium instead became one of soccer’s darkest days.
Web Akmal Rasyid Y Pdcrr2dk4 Y Unsplash
Safety & Security
Referee Arrested After Discharging Concealed Firearm Inside Athletic Facility
A referee in North Carolina has been arrested after police say he discharged a concealed weapon inside an athletic facility.
Tom Def Mf M3p2yn4 Ew Unsplash
Safety & Security
New Details Emerge After Fan's 21-Foot Fall Wednesday at PNC Park
New details have emerged regarding the incident in which a fan was critically injured after falling  21 feet onto the warning track at Pittsburgh's PNC Park on Wednesday night.
Pirates
Safety & Security
How Two Wake Forest Alums Are Making the Game of Football Safer with Helmet Covers
Football season might be months away, but several companies are hard at work, driving toward the ultimate end zone: making the game safer.
Image (10)
Safety & Security
Fan In Critical Condition After Falling From 21-Foot Wall at PNC Park
A man fell from the 21-foot Clemente Wall in right field at Pittsburgh's PNC Park during Wednesday night's game between the Pirates and Chicago Cubs.
Joshua Peacock Ae4 Kypx W Hr8 Unsplash
Safety & Security
Court Storming Leads to Altercation Between Bucks' Star and the Father of Opposing Player
After a narrow, overtime defeat, Giannis Antetokounmpo was in a head-to-head shouting match. Not with Pacers’ star Tyrese Haliburton, but with his father.
Milwaukee Bucks Logo Sytw2b5ni0t2ysga
Safety & Security
NFL, Atlanta Falcons Investigating Draft Night Prank Call to Shedeur Sanders
Jax Ulbrich, the son of the Atlanta Falcons’ defensive coordinator, found Shedeur Sanders’ phone number on his father’s iPad. The smart tablet was unlocked and open, and he wrote down the number.
Images 2
Safety & Security
Cleveland Fan Ejected After 'Inappropriate' Comment Toward Red Sox Player With History of Mental Illness
Security at the Cleveland Guardians' Progressive Field ejected a fan Sunday after he directed an inappropriate remark toward Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran.
Cleveland Guardians
Page 1 of 271
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025