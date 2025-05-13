Dundee (Mich.) High School has suspended the boys’ wrestling team, pending an investigation. Last month, a complaint was filed against the team, alleging hazing, fights and physical assaults among the student-athletes.

Last week, superintendent Scott Leach announced that a third-party law firm has been conducting an investigation, and the wrestling team’s season would not begin as scheduled.

Leach and the school resource officer first conducted an internal investigation, interviewing coaches and student-athletes. School leaders discovered during this initial inquiry that there was photo and video evidence of some of the hazing incidents.

Fox 2 Detroit shared Leach’s statement. “The investigation began last month after I received an anonymous complaint regarding alleged hazing involving wrestling team members. The high school administration and school resource officer immediately launched an investigation of the matter consistent with our school policies and procedures," Leach said. "Our investigation included interviews with members of the wrestling team, coaches, and parents. During the investigation, it was brought to our attention that videotaped evidence existed of additional incidents of hazing, fights and even physical assaults by wrestling team members against other wrestling team members.”

Now, the seven-time defending state champions must wait to kick off their season until the investigation releases its findings.

Parents of Dundee High School students spoke with 13 ABC and shared their appreciation for the investigation.

“Will this make a difference with the wrestlers? I hope it does, but something has to change. Something has to change. These kids have to be protected,” said Deborah Creque, parent of a former Dundee High School Student who passed away in March after excessive bullying led her to take her own life.

Leach said, “At Dundee Community Schools, we expect our student-athletes to adhere to the highest standards of conduct. This situation does not represent the vast majority of our outstanding student-athletes who compete with honor, grit, and integrity.”