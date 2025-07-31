Coach of Team at Center of Off-Site Football Camp Incident Placed on Leave

The coach of a high school football team in South Carolina has been placed on leave following revelations of a confrontation among players that occurred at a preseason training camp 60 miles off school grounds.

As reported by the Anderson Independent Mail, D.W. Daniel High School football coach Chris Stone has been placed on administrative leave following an incident July 7 involving Daniel football players, according to the School District of Pickens County.

The incident involved several players in a physical altercation at Presbyterian College in Clinton. Campus police confirmed the players were participating in a Fellowship of Christian Athletes summer football camp.

Related: Layers for Player Allegedly Beaton at Off-Site Football Camp Release Statement

As reported Tuesday by WIS in Columbia, lawyers representing one player say they want the public to see video of their client being "savagely beaten" in order to potentially assist in the investigation.

“I can confirm that the DW Daniel football coach is currently on leave as the district conducts an investigation of the program as a whole,” school district spokesperson Darian Byrd said, as reported by Kamryn Jackson of the Independent Mail. “Because this is a personnel matter, we are unable to share additional information at this time.”

The video, which circulated first on social media, appears to show one individual sitting on a bed and being punched repeatedly. At one point, he rises to avoid being struck. WIS reported that that the boy's family says their son knew of the attack in advance and set up his phone to record it.

Stone was hired in April after Jeff Fruster stepped down after guiding the Lions to three state championships in nine seasons. Stone led Walhalla to its first playoff win since 1995 last season. He has been coaching at the high school level since 2016, according to the Independent Mail.