AORE's Outdoor Professionals Conference Co-Locates With AB Show 2025

The Association of Outdoor Recreation & Education is excited to co-locate its Outdoor Professional Conference with AB Show and offer an expanded network and resources to its attendees — outdoor facilitators, educators, guides, collegiate recreation, nonprofits, MWR outdoor recreation, land management agencies, and more.

About the Conference

The Outdoor Professional Conference (OPC) is the gathering for professionals from across the industry who facilitate participant-facing outdoor recreation. This event is designed for attendees to be empowered, get connected, and stay relevant.

Through workshops, education sessions, networking opportunities, and the exhibit hall, the OPC focuses on addressing the trends, issues and challenges within facilitated recreation and also allows for shared learning for those who lead others.

AORE works to intentionally connect employers with potential employees, brands with decision makers, and attendees with fellow trailblazers. We invite seasoned professionals to share their insight and experience with emerging professionals as we all come together to advance the outdoor profession and professional.

The Outdoor Professional Conference strives to empower participant facing outdoor recreation and education providers and facilitators by: