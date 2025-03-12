Premium Partners

Daily Digs: Carthage Baseball Cuts Ribbon on New Stadium, St. Bonnie's New Athletic Performance Center, and More!

Mar 12, 2025
Tuesday marks the beginning of a new era for Carthage Tigers baseball, as McCune Brooks Regional Hospital Trust Baseball Stadium has officially opened its doors. 

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday afternoon with the community gathering to celebrate the brand new facility. The stadium features turf, a new scoreboard, and brand new locker rooms among other amenities. Head coach Kevin Burgi and senior catcher Zachary Hoenshell both echoed the same message—team morale is high. 

“I feel like we’re going to have a lot more fans come out—especially with our games starting earlier. I feel like it’s going to be more accessible to those who couldn’t make it to Carl Lewton Stadium, so I think we’ll have a much better showing in 2025,” said Hoenshell. [KSN 16]


St. Bonaventure University's Department of Intercollegiate Athletics today unveiled new plans for facility construction and renovations that will serve its growing population of nearly 400 student-athletes competing on the Bonnies' 19 NCAA Division I teams.

The focal point of the plan is an Athletic Performance Center (APC), which will be built next to the east side of Reilly Center. At a size of 25,647 square feet, the APC will include three main components to support the holistic development of student-athletes: a strength and conditioning center, sports medicine, and a student-athlete lounge with a nutrition station.

The strength and conditioning center will serve all student-athletes. The spacious, high-ceiling center will house the latest weight training, cardiovascular and conditioning equipment. Led by Director of Strength and Conditioning Darryn Fiske, the Bonnies' program is renowned for developing athletes and preparing them for the rigors of the Atlantic 10 Conference. The new APC will triple the current space inside Reilly Center, which is home to strength and conditioning. [St. Bonaventure University]


San Francisco’s Treasure Island is an urban oddity. The artificial landmass was built by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in the 1930s to support the Golden Gate Bridge’s operations. It later hosted a World’s Fair exposition in 1939–40, and served as a naval base until the 1990s.

Today, Bay Area planners are leveraging Treasure Island for housing, a resource in dire need in San Francisco today, among other things. Maceo May Apartments by Mithun opened there last year, offering supportive housing for formerly homeless veterans.

On Treasure Island, Olson Kundig is designing a new practice facility for Bay Football Club (Bay FC), San Francisco’s first National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) team. According to Olson Kundig cofounder Tom Kundig, the design leverages San Francisco’s temperate climate, and affords sweeping views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Sausalito, the Bay Bridge, and East Bay. [The Architect Newspaper]



