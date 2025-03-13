Premium Partners

Daily Digs: Newcastle United Plans New Stadium, Mount Mercy Moves Forward on New Football Center, and More!

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Mar 13, 2025
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)

Newcastle United are set to leave St James’ Park after 133 years and build a new 65,000-capacity stadium at Leazes Park, Daily Mail’s Craig Hope reported on Thursday.

The club is preparing to present its plans to the Government for approval, with the expectation that Downing Street will assist in cutting through any bureaucratic hurdles.

According to Hope, Newcastle’s Saudi owners were presented with the plans during a board summit last month, and chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan is fully backing the project. The club had considered expanding St James’ Park to 60,300 seats but has now shelved that idea in favor of a new build, which is expected to generate higher revenue and help navigate Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

The proposed stadium will have a bubble-wrap-style exterior similar to Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena and will feature a parkland-style approach akin to Wembley Way. London architects KSS and Tyneside-based Ryder have contributed to the initial designs, which are described as “stunning.” [SB Nation]


Mount Mercy University has announced a $2.1 million lead gift from the Lavern T. and Audrey Busse Foundation, including a $1.5 million matching challenge, to support the construction of the Busse Football Center, a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve Mount Mercy’s new football program.

The Busse Football Center will feature essential amenities, including locker rooms, a weight room, team meeting spaces, coaches’ offices and a training room, with naming opportunities available. [Corridore Business Journal]


Whispers around Simpson College’s campus became louder recently about the possible development of a new athletic facility that may be coming sooner than the Storm thought.Director of Athletics Marty Bell is excited about what is in store for future athletic facility expansions.

“The first facility project we are evaluating would be a new training facility for men’s and women’s gymnastics with additional training space for cheer, dance, track and field, cross country, and swim and dive, depending on how we plan to construct this facility,” Bell said.

He explained that the department’s ability to evaluate a potential site, costs, funding and timeline has been given the go-ahead.“We are in the midst of that [approval] process right now with the hopes of securing all four of those elements for a final board approval this spring, with construction immediately following. The projected time for completion and usage would be for fall 2025,” Bell said. [The Simpsonian]



To subscribe to the free daily e-newsletter offering the latest industry news, products and insights from — and written for — the athletics, fitness and recreation industries, see below on this page, or click here

Read Next
Boise State Broncos Logo Secondary 20022946
Facilities
Boise State Considering Blue Synthetic Turf for Softball Venue
March 19, 2025
Recommended
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: Programming Hack
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Denver NWSL Team's Stadium Plans, Colorado County Mulls 500-Acre Sports Complex, and More!
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Locker Room
ACC Commissioner Apologizes to Clemson Basketball Coach for Semifinals Locker Room Lockout
Related Stories
Boise State Broncos Logo Secondary 20022946
Facilities
Boise State Considering Blue Synthetic Turf for Softball Venue
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: Programming Hack
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Denver NWSL Team's Stadium Plans, Colorado County Mulls 500-Acre Sports Complex, and More!
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Sponsored Content
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
More in Facilities
Facilities
Boise State Considering Blue Synthetic Turf for Softball Venue
First installed in 1986, blue synthetic turf at Albertsons Stadium has become as much a symbol of Boise State University football as the Bronco logo.
Boise State Broncos Logo Secondary 20022946
Sponsored
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
PW Athletic
PW Athletic is at the forefront of sports court solutions for schools and municipalities. Their latest project in Mission Valley, San Diego brings the community together for the love of sport.
Building Community Through Quality Court Design: SDSU Mission Valley River Park
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: Programming Hack
Research journals like NIRSA’s Recreational Sports Journal can serve as a place to discover new programming ideas, and by engaging with peer-reviewed articles, you can learn about programs that have been proven to be effective.
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Facilities
Daily Digs: Denver NWSL Team's Stadium Plans, Colorado County Mulls 500-Acre Sports Complex, and More!
The ownership group for Denver's NWSL expansion team, which begins play in 2026, announced plans and renderings for a 14,500-seat stadium on Tuesday.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Locker Room
ACC Commissioner Apologizes to Clemson Basketball Coach for Semifinals Locker Room Lockout
Clemson settled in on the cement floor outside the locker room for their halftime meeting while security scrambled to unlock the door.
Clemson Tigers Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: New Bears Stadium Proposal, Syracuse's New Football Performance Center, and More!
Farpoint Development has revealed renderings of its pitch for a new Chicago Bears stadium on the former Michael Reese hospital site in Bronzeville.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Facilities
Ohio High School Removes Le'Veon Bell's Name From Field Following Abuse Ruling
An Ohio high school exercised some fine print in a naming rights agreement to remove former NFL Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell’s name from its football field.
Groveport Madison
Facilities
Daily Digs: Ashburn Rec Center Nears Completion, Davis Baseball Stadium Upgrades, and More!
Operators of the forthcoming Ashburn (Va.) Recreation & Community Center have released photos of progress on the new facility off Broadlands Boulevard near the Dulles Toll Road.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Aquatics
World Aquatics Announces 'Trash to Treasure' Sustainability Initiative for Singapore Championships
The event, held in Singapore, announced its sustainability measures this week including an initiative to transform 100,000 aluminum cans into 5,000 medals for winning athletes.
Download 1 Copy
Outdoor Fields
How the Rays Will Transform Yankees' Spring Training Facility Into Home Field in 120 Hours
The project will take five companies, 50 installers and 80 Rays’ staff members. The Rays’ staff will transform Steinbrenner from a beach-side reflection of New York City to the team’s new home turf.
Tampa Bay Rays
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: Your Guide to the NIRSA 2025 Campus Rec Expo: Where Innovation Meets Play
You never know what you’ll discover at the NIRSA Campus Rec Expo, a can’t-miss event at NIRSA 2025! Known for sparking innovation, this immersive experience features more than leading companies from across the recreation industry.
Nirsa Logo 01 Basic Rgb
Facilities
Daily Digs: Hornets Break Ground on Practice Facility, University of Utah Mulls New Arena, and More!
The Charlotte Hornets have broken ground on a new 100,000-square-foot practice facility in Uptown will include 35,000 square feet of offices for the team, ground-level retail and a public plaza.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Aquatics
Lifeguards Save Child From Drowning at Minnesota YMCA
A child was pulled from the water during Friday swim lessons at the St. Cloud (Minn.) Area Family YMCA.
Lee Jeffs 60w Cq Yf7 Fg8 Unsplash
Page 1 of 628
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025