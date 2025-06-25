Daily Digs: Palm Beach Gardens Ice Sports Facility, HS's New Indoor Athletics Facility, and More!

A new chapter in ice sports is set to unfold in South Florida with the groundbreaking of a multi-million-dollar indoor ice sports facility in Palm Beach Gardens.
“From youth hockey and figure skating to community events and year-round recreation, this facility will give locals access to a sport and space that fosters discipline, teamwork, and healthy living,” said Michael Winter, president of The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation.
Multi-Million Dollar Ice Sports Facility Secures Funding to Break Ground in PBG
in Palm Beach Gardens. The Palm Beach North Athletic Foundation (PBNAF) said that they were able to raise the necessary funds alongside the City of Palm Beach Gardens in order to begin construction on the facility located at Plant Drive Park on July 3.
La Vega High School Opens New Athletic Facility
La Vega cuts the ribbon on its new athletic facility, which has been a year in the making and is now in use.
"To see this come to fruition from 2024 to now to have one of our projects completed, matter of fact, our first project completed, it's just amazing," La Vega Superintendent Dr. Sharon Shields said.
"Thank God it's finally done. Keep in mind we had a tent over there for a few months working out and so just to see this from day one, to blossoming into what it is — this is one of one of the best workout facilities now definitely in Central Texas, so we are happy that it is finally complete," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.
The facility is packed with a weight room, a film room, offices for teams, and locker rooms. The coaches have already named their favorite parts.
New ‘Phenomenal’ Barnitz Stadium Field Turf installed
There is more to the newly installed football field at Middletown Schools’ Barnitz Stadium beyond some of the most visually striking graphics among all the southwest Ohio’s Greater Miami Conference (GMC) prep sports stadiums.
Below the surface, there is now an extra layer of padded safety for the city school system’s sports stadium, said Middletown school officials.
The new, $750,000 synthetic turf field was just rolled out and secured into place and features a state-of-the-art underlying pad designed to lessen the chances of Middletown High School football players – and other city school athletes – suffering potentially dangerous concussions.
“Safety, pride, and progress — the new turf at Barnitz is a win on all fronts for the Middies,” said Deborah Houser, superintendent of the 10-school district that enrolls close to 6,000 students.
