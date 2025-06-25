Daily Digs: Palm Beach Gardens Ice Sports Facility, HS's New Indoor Athletics Facility, and More!

The video player is currently playing an ad. You can skip the ad in 5 sec with a mouse or keyboard

"Thank God it's finally done. Keep in mind we had a tent over there for a few months working out and so just to see this from day one, to blossoming into what it is — this is one of one of the best workout facilities now definitely in Central Texas, so we are happy that it is finally complete," La Vega girls basketball head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

The facility is packed with a weight room, a film room, offices for teams, and locker rooms. The coaches have already named their favorite parts.

New ‘Phenomenal’ Barnitz Stadium Field Turf installed

There is more to the newly installed football field at Middletown Schools’ Barnitz Stadium beyond some of the most visually striking graphics among all the southwest Ohio’s Greater Miami Conference (GMC) prep sports stadiums.

Below the surface, there is now an extra layer of padded safety for the city school system’s sports stadium, said Middletown school officials.

The new, $750,000 synthetic turf field was just rolled out and secured into place and features a state-of-the-art underlying pad designed to lessen the chances of Middletown High School football players – and other city school athletes – suffering potentially dangerous concussions.

“Safety, pride, and progress — the new turf at Barnitz is a win on all fronts for the Middies,” said Deborah Houser, superintendent of the 10-school district that enrolls close to 6,000 students.

