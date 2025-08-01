Premium Partners

Controversy Over High School's Tennis Court Plans Adds $12K to Consultant Contract

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Aug 1, 2025
Guilherme Maggieri Oh5g9 Igc M Ws Unsplash
Guilherme Maggieri, Unsplash

The Camas (Wash.) School District board learned this week that a controversial plan to cover the district's outdoor tennis courts with an all-season bubble will add an additional $12,000 to a consultant’s $153,000 contract.

As reported by Kelly Moyer of The Columbian of Clark County, the plan to enter into a 30-year contract with a nonprofit tennis organization to run the courts had already met with opposition before the fee increase came to light Monday.

“As we’ve progressed through the conditional use permit process, the project has encountered a significantly higher level of public opposition and procedural complexity than anticipated in the original scope of work,” MacKay Sposito consultants told Sherman Davis, the school district’s facilities operations director, in a letter sent July 9.

The Vancouver-based consultants said their original $153,000 contract with the district assumed a permit process “with limited controversy and only minimal public involvement,” Moyer reported.

The additional $12,000, the consultants said, was for work related to the extended public hearing, preparing “detailed responses to a high volume of public comments submitted to the city of Camas,” and additional time spent coordinating with school district staff, city planners, legal counsel and subcontractors.

“The level of effort required to date — particularly around documentation, communications and stakeholder coordination — has exceeded the assumptions and limits of the original agreement,” the consultants said in the letter.

Per Moyer's reporting, community members — including the owners of a private tennis facility located about five miles from the Camas High School courts — challenged the district’s planned partnership with the United States Tennis Association Pacific Northwest organization, and asserted that enclosing the courts and opening them up to paying members of the public was not in the best interest of the community.

“Putting a public tennis center onto an existing high school campus has not been done before,” Clark Vitek,  co-owner of Evergreen Tennis, told The Columbian in March. “It’s not in the school’s best interest or the voters that approved facility bonds to convert school property to commercial use and give up control for the next 30 years while introducing traffic and safety concerns onto the school campus.”

Camas hearings examiner Joe Turner ruled this spring that he had found no evidence to support claims that the covered tennis facility would negatively impact student safety or traffic near the high school, Moyer reported, adding that Turner’s ruling paved the way for the district’s plans to partner with the USTA, enclose and upgrade the tennis courts, add restrooms and a lobby to create a nearly 60,000-square-foot tennis facility, and install additional parking spaces.

"The agreement also transfers management of the facility to the USTA for at least 30 years, opens the district-owned courts to paying members of the public and will, according to the district, promote tennis programs for all Camas students and give the Camas High girls tennis team all-weather access to the courts for practice and matches," Moyer wrote.

“We’re not anticipating any appeals and should be out of the woods, at least for the conditional use permits,” Camas schools Superintendent John Anzalone told school board members Monday.

During that regularly scheduled meeting , Camas school board members voted unanimously to approve the request for the additional $12,000, bringing the total cost of the MacKay Sposito tennis court consultants contract to $165,000, Moyer reported.

Read Next
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Daily Digs: Solar Project Planned for New MiLB Stadium, City Approves Downtown Site for Soccer Stadium, and More!
August 6, 2025
Recommended
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Sponsored
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Daily Digs: $83M HS Sports Facility, Desert Diamond Arena's $42M Facelift, and More!
Notes From The Member Network 2025 Wide
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: So Many Starts!
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Daily Digs: Topping Out of Bank Independent Stadium, Major Renovation for Chinn Aquatics Center, and More!
Related Stories
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Daily Digs: Solar Project Planned for New MiLB Stadium, City Approves Downtown Site for Soccer Stadium, and More!
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Daily Digs: $83M HS Sports Facility, Desert Diamond Arena's $42M Facelift, and More!
Notes From The Member Network 2025 Wide
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: So Many Starts!
Redefine Outdoor Fitness With ELEVATE® and ACTIVATE® Fitness Solutions by BCI Burke®
Sponsored Content
Redefine Outdoor Fitness With ELEVATE® and ACTIVATE® Fitness Solutions by BCI Burke®
More in Facilities
Facilities
Daily Digs: Solar Project Planned for New MiLB Stadium, City Approves Downtown Site for Soccer Stadium, and More!
Designers released renderings of arrays comprised of 1,700 solar panels that will be installed on top of the Richmond (Va.) Flying Squirrel's stadium, which is slated to be built next year.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Sponsored
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Turf Tank
Discover how robotic line marking can take pressure off your crew, free up your schedule, and help you get the most out of every hour on the field
The Evolution of Turf Management: Save Money, Empower Your Crew, and Boost Efficiency
Facilities
Daily Digs: $83M HS Sports Facility, Desert Diamond Arena's $42M Facelift, and More!
Masters Academy International's $83 million, state-of-the-art high school sports facility is set to open in the fall of 2026 in Stow, Mass.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: So Many Starts!
August signifies the start of staff training, new programs, revised policies, and a new group of students just waiting to launch their college years.
Notes From The Member Network 2025 Wide
Facilities
Daily Digs: Topping Out of Bank Independent Stadium, Major Renovation for Chinn Aquatics Center, and More!
Birmingham-based program management firm HPM has announced the topping out of Bank Independent Stadium at the University of North Alabama.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
University of Montana to Remove Practice Bubble for Maintenance, Repairs
Opened in October 2024, the University of Montana's $10.2 million practice bubble will be temporarily removed, shipped to the manufacturer for routine repairs and returned to its position by mid-September.
Montana Griz Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: Jayhawks' Revamped David Booth Memorial Stadium, HS Holds Open House for New Athletics Facilities, and More!
The Jayhawks' Friday night practice presented the first chance for the Kansas football team to spend significant time in the revamped David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Regupol
Facilities
Nebraska's New Football Practice Fields Benefit From In-House Turfgrass Science Research
University of Nebraska Turfgrass Science researchers teamed up with Husker Athletics to tackle the installment of Bermuda grass for the new football practice fields.
Nebraska
Stadium & Arena
MLB Transforms Bristol Motor Speedway Into Ballpark in Just 32 Days
Starting on June 4, 2025, part of the speedway’s infield was demolished. Then, 18,000 tons of gravel, 124,000 square feet of artificial turf, 300 tons of clay and 415 additional lighting fixtures were delivered to complete the transformation.
1200px Major League Baseball Logo svg (2)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Montana State's New Indoor Practice Facility, City Moves Ahead on Minor League Sports Stadium, and More!
Montana State University athletic director Leon Costello gave the media a sneak peek of the school's new $26.5 million indoor practice facility, which is just weeks from completion.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Outdoor Fields
Snoop Dogg's Youth Football Non-Profit Struggles to Find Dependable Facilities
The Long Beach Patriots, members of the youth league SYFL, founded by Snoop Dogg, have practiced and competed in Long Beach, Calif., for...
Photo by Sarah Elizabeth, Unsplash
Facilities
Daily Digs: $93M Arena at Innovation Mile Opens Doors, Patriot Place Gets Pickleball Facility, and More!
The $93 million, 3,500-capacity Arena at Innovation Mile in Noblesville, Ind., will open its doors to the public on Aug. 8.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Facilities
Daily Digs: UNC Eyes International Sports Stadium, HS's New Athletics Facility, and More!
Chapel Hill could be the next “global sports capital” — not for football or basketball — but for international cricket, rugby and soccer in time for the 2028 Olympics, according to the latest proposal for UNC-Chapel Hill’s Carolina North campus.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Matrix
Page 1 of 646
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025