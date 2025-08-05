University of Montana to Remove Practice Bubble for Maintenance, Repairs

Opened in October 2024, the University of Montana's $10.2 million practice bubble will be temporarily removed, shipped to the manufacturer for routine maintenance and returned to its position by mid-September.

"The Grizzly Indoor Practice Facility is scheduled to undergo warranty repairs, upgrades, and routine maintenance beginning August 4, lasting roughly through the third week in September," the Montana athletic department said in a statement released Monday, as reported by NBC affiliate KTVM in Bozeman.

The inflatable structure will be taken down and returned to the manufacturer, which will cover the costs.

"There is a break-in period with inflatable facilities of this type," the statement read. "As the temperature changes, weak spots can be exposed from the natural expansion and contraction of the material during the first year of use."

The 111,033-square-foot facility, manufactured by Minnesota-based Yeadon Fabric Domes, houses a FieldTurf field, six sprint lanes and designated field event spaces under 105,245 square feet of domed area, according to gogriz.com.

Once exposed, the practice field and track will still be available for use as previously scheduled, according to the athletic department's statement Monday.