Popular Gym at West Nashville Community Center Collapses

The gymnasium of a community center at a popular West Nashville park collapsed Saturday.

According to WSMV, Metro Parks officials said the West Park Community Center gym was destroyed in the collapse around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the gym had been fenced off for nearly a year because of structural issues, but the people who live in the neighborhood did not expect such a dramatic collapse.

“We’re surprised the (basketball) hoop is still standing there,” Kathy James, a local resident told WSMV. “I hope it comes back because I think it is a good place for the community."

No one was inside the building at the time of the collapse.

Officials said they are looking into the cause of the collapse, citing recent severe weather and a recent earthquake as possible reasons that might have weakened the structure.

The gym was built in the 1960s, and $3 million was included in the 2026 budget for repairs. However, parks leaders are no trying to assess whether it makes more sense to completely replace the structure, which estimates put at around $19 million.



