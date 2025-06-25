Premium Partners

Sonoma State Recives $8M From California, But Future of Athletics Remains Unclear

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
Jun 25, 2025
Ssu Seawolf Xl

Sonoma State University’s athletic department may have received a fiscal lifeline from the State of California on Tuesday that could help stave off the full elimination of its 11 intercollegiate sports programs.

As reported by The Press Democrat in Santa Rosa, of the $45 million total from the state, $8 million is intended for the athletic department over the next three years. SSU had estimated that it would save $3.7 million annually by cutting athletics, 15% of the nearly $24 million in cuts proposed by campus administrators in January.

Log in to view the full article
Read Next
Right Hog (2)
Personnel
Arkansas Latest to Trim Significant Percentage of Athletics Staff
June 30, 2025
Recommended
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
Sponsored
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
Michigan
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
Zyanya Citlalli P03 O2efe D10 Unsplash
Safety & Security
Florida, Vermont Pass Laws Aimed at Cardiac Safety for HS Athletes
Cullan Smith Bd Ttv B Rh Ong Unsplash
Safety & Security
Fire Destroys 30K-Square-Foot Sports Complex: 'Total Loss'
Related Stories
Right Hog (2)
Personnel
Arkansas Latest to Trim Significant Percentage of Athletics Staff
Michigan
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
Zyanya Citlalli P03 O2efe D10 Unsplash
Safety & Security
Florida, Vermont Pass Laws Aimed at Cardiac Safety for HS Athletes
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored Content
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
More in Operations
Personnel
Arkansas Latest to Trim Significant Percentage of Athletics Staff
The University of Arkansas athletic department has joined certain Division I peers in trimming as much as 10% of its staff at the dawn of the revenue-sharing era in college athletics.
Right Hog (2)
Sponsored
A Monumental Hardwood Court Install for a Kansas Multi-Sport Complex
Action Floor Systems
Overland Park’s partnership with Action Floors is an example of how the right sports flooring can contribute to a facility’s ongoing success.
A Monumental Hardwood Court Install for a Kansas Multi-Sport Complex
Legal
Jim Harbaugh Added to Hacking Lawsuit Against Former Michigan Assistant
Former University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh is being added to a lawsuit involving former assistant coach Matt Weiss.
Michigan
Safety & Security
Florida, Vermont Pass Laws Aimed at Cardiac Safety for HS Athletes
In Florida, legislators passed a law that will require heart scans for student-athletes beginning in the 2026-27 school year...
Zyanya Citlalli P03 O2efe D10 Unsplash
Safety & Security
Fire Destroys 30K-Square-Foot Sports Complex: 'Total Loss'
The fire is believed to have started in the kitchen area of the complex about 30 minutes after staff locked up for the...
Cullan Smith Bd Ttv B Rh Ong Unsplash
Safety & Security
Youth Sports Umpire Dies While Working Game During South Carolina Heat Wave
A beloved youth sports umpire died last weekend while working a softball tournament during a South Carolina heat wave.
Mark Duffel I Zt P Lrob Mfi Unsplash
Operations
BU to Seek Outside Policy Review After Harassment Allegations Rock Women's Soccer Program
Boston University announced Thursday it is seeking a new external review to look at the policies, processes and practices of its athletic program following allegations of sexual harassment that have rocked the Terriors' women's soccer program.
B Ulogo
Media & Technology
PayPal Teams Up With Big Ten, Big 12 to Enable Digital Payments to Athletes
Digital payment platform Paypal is teaming up with the Big Ten and Big 12 to enable digital payments to student-athletes...
068 Bjcjw Bw0snw H Iq0 K No5m 15
Fundraising
Fundraising Friday: Family Donates $6M to Michigan Football Program
The University of Michigan athletic department announced Thursday a $6 million gift from Matthew and Nicole Lester in support of capital costs associated with the newly renovated and expanded football locker room in Schembechler Hall.
Ab24 Fundraising Friday
Governing Bodies
WAC to Rebrand as UAC, Add Five More Schools in 2026-27
Austin Peay, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, West Georgia and Central Arkansas will officially join the UAC on July 1, 2026...
1920x1080 Announcement Light Bg
Governing Bodies
University of Toledo Athletics Holds First-of-Its-Kind Partner Summit
The summit featured high-profile speakers and panelists from sports and business, as well as more than 100 community leaders and innovators...
Ut Hortz svg
Marketing
As 42.5-Point Underdog, Nevada Offering Charter Package to Penn State Football Game
Despite the University of Nevada being a 42.5-point underdog to Penn State to start the 2025 football season, the university if offing a charter flight package for fans wishing to make the trip from Reno to State College.
Nevada Wolf Pack Logo svg
Governing Bodies
Kentucky Senator Rand Paul Introduces 'College Sports Integrity Act'
The senator said his bill would “restore free-market principles” to student-athletes competing in college sports governed by the NCAA...
Getty Images Vmt 4 Jfsqha Unsplash
Page 1 of 1379
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide