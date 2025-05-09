Premium Partners

Fundraising Friday: $25 Million Donated to Basketball Practice Facility at St. John's

May 9, 2025
Welcome to Fundraising Friday, AB Today's weekly digest of recent developments in development.

St. John's University announced May 2 that board of trustees chairman William Janetschek has gifted a $32.5 million to his alma mater — the largest single financial commitment in the university's 155-year history. The gift earmarks $25 million for the construction of a new, cutting-edge, basketball practice facility on St. John's campus in  Queens, N.Y. Per the university announcement, the facility will serve men's and women's basketball and feature state-of-the-art fitness, strength, and training equipment, hydrotherapy pools, team dining facilities, a lounge, video analysis tools,  interactive training modules, multiple basketball courts designed to host practices and training sessions, and areas for community engagement, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration among students, employees and the community.

Tulane University's athletic department announced Monday that it has received a transformative $3.5 million gift from longtime supporters Don and Lora Peters to continue upgrading sports facilities and launch the Green Wave Talent Fund, an initiative to expand name, image and likeness opportunities and other benefits for Tulane student-athletes.

Banner Health announced Monday that the Banner Health Foundation has received a $1 million charitable gift from the Phoenix Suns, Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns/Phoenix Mercury Foundation. As reported by he donation will help support professional-level training, testing and equipment for youth sports athletes throughout the Phoneix metropolitan area. The donation will help fund 2,000 physicals, 1,000 concussion tests and 100 injury risk assessments at no cost to students who lack the financial resources for these evaluations.

The University of Maine has received a pledge of $1 million to support the Athletics Facilities Master Plan, part of the University of Maine System Transforms campaign, according to an athletic department announcement last week. The pledge, made by Black Bears hockey alum David Auger and his wife Nancy, will support the capital project at Harold Alfond Arena and provide naming rights to the Hunt Family for the main entrance to the Shawn Walsh Hockey Center.

Total amount of these gifts:

$30,500,000

Running total for 2025:

$340,498,500

Total amount tracked by AB Today in 2024:

$943,830,339

 

