Two months after launching the "NIL Go" portal, the College Sports Commission announced it has already approved $80 million worth of NIL deals for 8,300 contracts and over 28,000 student athletes.

Bryan Seeley, CEO of CSC, told AP News, “The initial report shows the new system is working as intended."

CSC reported that only 75 contracts have been resubmitted to the portal after being rejected the first time. There are currently just over 300 deals left to be evaluated. Some of the individual contracts were reported to be as high as $1.8 million.

According to Sports Illustrated, 3,000 deal approvals were sent in the last 11 days of August alone.

Each NIL deal that is submitted on the NIL Go portal is judged by CSC on three categories: payor association, valid business purpose and range of compensation. After a student-athlete submits their prospective deal on the NIL Go portal, the Commission will review and analyze the opportunity under the three categories and reach one of three outcomes: cleared, not cleared or flagged for additional review. Student-athletes only risk punishment or loss of eligibility if they proceed with an NIL deal that was deemed “not cleared” by the Commission.

CSC announced that “deal flow reports” will continue to be updated throughout the year so the public – and fellow student-athletes – will be aware of the ever-changing NIL economy.