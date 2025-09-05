California HS Suspended for Remainder of Football Season, All Games Forfeited

Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, Calif., has been suspended for the remainder of the football season and all of the team's games will be forfeited.

According to the KABC, which cited The Daily Breeze, the decision is related to booster Brett Steigh's admission of having paid parents of players from Narbonne and St. Bernard before "helping" the Bishop Montgomery program in recent months.

Following an investigation by the California Interscholastic Association in coordination with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles Department of Catholic Schools, the school administration said it "self-reported" additional violations of the CIF-SS bylaws related to transfer students.

Bishop Montgomery had 20 incoming football transfer for the season, five of which were deemed ineligible by the CIF-SS for violating bylaws and for falsifying records.

The school announced that football coach Ed Hodgkiss, who also served as the school's co-athletic director, was fired.

CIF Southern Section said it "is in the process of reviewing the self-imposed sanctions by Bishop Montgomery related to its football program."