HS Removes Rival From Athletics Schedule Over Unsportsmanlike Behavior

Andy Berg
Sep 26, 2025
A high school in New Hampshire has made the decision to remove a rival high school for the rest of the year over perceived unsportsmanlike behavior. 

According to My Keene Now, Mascenic Regional High School will not play Hinsdale High School in any sporting contests for the rest of the year. 

Mascenic principal Gregory Pickering sent a letter dated Sept. 24, announcing the school’s decision to cut ties with Hinsdale athletics for the remainder of the academic year, citing “an unwarranted and deeply unwelcome comment from a member of the Hinsdale community” directed at a Mascenic family.

In the letter, Pickering said the comment “targeted open wounds, personal experiences, and collective challenges faced by a family within our school and the larger community. The remark went beyond the bounds of healthy competition and respectful interaction; it struck at the core of our shared values and the dignity of our students, staff, and families.”

But Pickering hasn't stopped at pointing the finger. He's also using the opportunity as a teaching moment. 

In a series of letters shared with families this week, Pickering said the district is investigating complaints from visiting schools that some Mascenic students directed inappropriate comments — including body-shaming and bigoted remarks — toward opposing athletes. He described the situation as troubling and urged the school community to treat all student-athletes with dignity and respect.

“We share and embody the values of kindness, tolerance, and good sportsmanship,” Pickering wrote. “Unfortunately, when a few isolated actions fall short of those values, it reflects on all of us.”

Mascenic will hold a student assembly to address the issue directly with students, staff and coaches. Pickering also asked parents to reinforce those expectations at home. 

