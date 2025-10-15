Premium Partners

Nebraska's $2M in Alcohol Sales at Memorial Stadium Falling Short of Projections

Oct 15, 2025
The University of Nebraska was the last of the 18 Big Ten Conference member institutions to offer alcoholic beverages at its home football games, and business in the Huskers' first season of sales at Memorial Stadium hasn't exactly been booming.

As reported by Nebraska Public Media, citing data provided by the athletic department, total alcohol sales at Memorial Stadium topped $2.07 million through the first four Nebraska football home games, or roughly $500,000 per game. However, when alcohol sales were approved at all university system athletic venues last fall, athletic director Troy Dannen estimated revenue could reach $3 million to $4 million per game.

Meanwhile, total concessions sales, including the addition of beer and seltzer sales, increased by more than $2 million compared to this point in the 2024 season. Total revenue went from $3.5 million last year to $5.8 million this year, Aaron Bonderson of Nebraska Public Media reported.

A University of Nebraska Board of Regents argument for approving alcohol sales last October was that alcohol sales would reduce binge drinking on gamedays, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is reporting a decrease in alcohol-related calls. There was an average of 13 such calls in the first four home games last year, compared to fewer than 12 this year.

However, the number of people cited for alcohol violations in and around the stadium has increased, Bonderson reported, from an average of more than one to four. UNLPD notes that it has increased police presence by 25% on gamedays.

"Ejections and people denied entry are also up this season, with an average of more than 12 through four games last year to 13.5 so far in 2025," Bonderson wrote.

