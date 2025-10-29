Premium Partners

Western Michigan Offers All-You-Can-Eat Packages at Basketball Games

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Oct 29, 2025
Spirit Mark Gold Outline

Western Michigan Athletics announced this week that fans can get an All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) ticket option that includes unlimited visits to the concession stands inside University Arena (excluding alcohol and third-party vendors).

Fans can buy the ticket, pick up a wristband at the gate and enjoy as many concession favorites as they'd like. 

"Creating new ways to elevate the game day experience and offer innovative ticket options has been a key focus for us this season," WMU deputy athletic director Elaine Russell said. "The All-You-Can-Eat ticket is a fun and engaging way to enhance the Bronco Basketball experience for our fans and the entire community."

Single-Game AYCE Ticket pricing:

  • Men's Basketball — Upper Reserved: $35
  • Men's Basketball — Lower Reserved: $40
  • Women's Basketball — General Admission: $30

Both men's and women's teams officially open their home seasons next week, with the men's team hosting Coastal Carolina in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge on Monday, November 3, at 7 p.m. and the women's team taking the court against Duquesne on Sunday, November 9, at 1 pm at University Arena.
 

Recommended
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Sponsored
Progressive Field Reimagined Delivers for the Cleveland Guardians
Brian Kuti Op Yx Eao Ey F8 Unsplash (1)
Marketing
Nebraska's $2M in Alcohol Sales at Memorial Stadium Falling Short of Projections
Penn State Nittany Lions Logo svg
Marketing
James Franklin's Penn State Buyout To Be Paid by Athletics Department, No adidas Involvement
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Logo Png Transparent
Marketing
Greg Schiano Says Rutgers Has 'Never Tried' NIL as School Launches New Initiative
Related Stories
Boston University Terriers Logo svg
Marketing
BU Doubles Number of Games Students Must Attend to Receive Free Jersey
Brian Kuti Op Yx Eao Ey F8 Unsplash (1)
Marketing
Nebraska's $2M in Alcohol Sales at Memorial Stadium Falling Short of Projections
Penn State Nittany Lions Logo svg
Marketing
James Franklin's Penn State Buyout To Be Paid by Athletics Department, No adidas Involvement
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
Sponsored Content
Buford High School Sets a New Stadium Standard with Digital Scoreboards
More in Marketing
Marketing
BU Doubles Number of Games Students Must Attend to Receive Free Jersey
The Boston University athletics department has doubled the number of home hockey games students must attend during the 2025-26 season in order to receive a free jersey.
Boston University Terriers Logo svg
Sponsored
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
EP Climbing
Future-proof your recreation spaces with EP Climbing walls designed for inclusivity and innovation.
Modern Recreation: Climbing that Works for Every Space
Marketing
Nebraska's $2M in Alcohol Sales at Memorial Stadium Falling Short of Projections
The University of Nebraska was the last of the 18 Big Ten Conference member institution to offer alcoholic beverages at its home football games, and business in the Huskers' first season of sales at Memorial Stadium hasn't exactly been booming.
Brian Kuti Op Yx Eao Ey F8 Unsplash (1)
Marketing
James Franklin's Penn State Buyout To Be Paid by Athletics Department, No adidas Involvement
Penn State Nittany Lions Logo svg
Marketing
Greg Schiano Says Rutgers Has 'Never Tried' NIL as School Launches New Initiative
Rutgers this week announced that the school will launch the R NIL brand during this weekend's homecoming...
Rutgers Scarlet Knights Logo Png Transparent
Marketing
LSU Reportedly Working Multimillion-Dollar All-Sport Uniform Patch Deal
Louisiana State University is already moving to take advantage of this yet-to-be-passed legislation as the athletics department has been in negotiations for nearly a year in anticipation of this policy change.
Louisiana State University Lsu Logo
Marketing
Oregon Accelerator Uses Student-Led Approach to Partner Athletes with Local Businesses, National Brands
At the University of Oregon, students from the journalism and business schools are also capitalizing on NIL.
Ltd Three 11 Web
Marketing
First of Its Kind in NCAA, UW Health Becomes Title Sponsor of Badger Women's Athletics
UW Health has been announced as the official title sponsor for all University of Wisconsin women’s athletics, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NCAA.
Wisconsin Badgers Logo svg (1)
Marketing
Chipotle's NIL Deal Gives Student-Athletes Free Meals at UGA, Ohio State and University of Florida
The program was piloted at Ohio State University last year, and the success with the Buckeyes allowed Chipotle to expand to the Bulldogs and the Gators — including nearly 2,000 student-athletes.
Chipotle Logo 2048x1152
Marketing
What Independently Operated Clubs and Rec Centers Can Learn from Chains and Franchises
Here are three strategies that independently operated facilities should steal from chains, while keeping their soul intact.
Shutterstock 1454465795
Marketing
Oklahoma Selling Fan Access to Football Postgame Press Conferences
The University of Oklahoma is offering fans a chance to attend press conferences following home football games, but the privilege comes at a price.
Oklahoma Sooners Logo Secondary 2018 Sportslogosnet 2439
Marketing
University of New Mexico Targets Olympic Sports Attendance With Free Admission Initiative
The University of New Mexico athletic department announced Tuesday that admission to outdoor track & field events, baseball and softball games, and women's soccer matches will now be free to the general public.
Unm
Marketing
LSU Awaits NCAA Approval for Sponsored Jersey Patches
In an effort to cover the additional $20.5 million needed to pay student-athletes, LSU is hoping to boost revenue with the sale of...
Lsu
Page 1 of 59
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide