Western Michigan Offers All-You-Can-Eat Packages at Basketball Games

Western Michigan Athletics announced this week that fans can get an All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) ticket option that includes unlimited visits to the concession stands inside University Arena (excluding alcohol and third-party vendors).



Fans can buy the ticket, pick up a wristband at the gate and enjoy as many concession favorites as they'd like.



"Creating new ways to elevate the game day experience and offer innovative ticket options has been a key focus for us this season," WMU deputy athletic director Elaine Russell said. "The All-You-Can-Eat ticket is a fun and engaging way to enhance the Bronco Basketball experience for our fans and the entire community."

Single-Game AYCE Ticket pricing:

Men's Basketball — Upper Reserved: $35

Men's Basketball — Lower Reserved: $40

Women's Basketball — General Admission: $30

Both men's and women's teams officially open their home seasons next week, with the men's team hosting Coastal Carolina in the MAC-Sun Belt Challenge on Monday, November 3, at 7 p.m. and the women's team taking the court against Duquesne on Sunday, November 9, at 1 pm at University Arena.

