Nebraska Dismisses Freshman Wrestler After Arson Arrest

The University of Nebraska has dismissed a freshman member of its wrestling team after the Kansas native was charged with first-degree arson.

As reported by ABC affiliate KETV in Omaha, Colin McAlister, 18, was booked into Lancaster County Department of Corrections on Sunday on a charge of first-degree arson. Court documents show he pleaded not guilty to criminal mischief on Monday.

"The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the incident and charges and can confirm that Colin McAlister has been dismissed from the wrestling program," a Nebraska athletics spokesperson told KETV.

Court documents say a victim reported someone was trying to light the door of her dorm at Smith Hall on fire just before midnight Saturday . She could smell smoke and opened the door, then chased after the fleeing perpetrator.

Officers matched the victim's description with security camera footage to reference against McAlister's student ID and Huskers wrestling photo, the court document states, as reported by KETV.

The document says officers showed security camera footage to McAlister, who admitted he had burnt the victim's door.

McAlister went 2-6 for Nebraska last season, according to the team's season statistics.