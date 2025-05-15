Premium Partners

Investigation of IU Indy Coach Pat Corsaro Confirms Intimidation, Abuse Allegations

Audrey Lee
May 15, 2025
IU Indy has parted ways with its first-year men’s basketball head coach, Paul Corsaro, amid allegations of physical and emotional abuse, intimidation, bullying and retaliation from several student-athletes.

According to IndyStar, six families filed a complaint against IU Indy that cited, “Our concerns regarding the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball program extend far beyond the normal challenges or demands of student-athlete life.” 

Corsaro had just completed his first season with the team at IU Indy, leading the men to a 10-22 record. Before coaching the Jaguars, Corsaro led the University of Indianapolis men’s basketball team to back-to-back NCAA Division II tournament appearances and two conference titles. According to NBC Sports, Corsaro was also named Coach of the Year in 2022-23 with the Great Lakes Valley Conference. 

He issued his own statement on Tuesday, denying the allegations of abuse, intimidation and bullying. He said he “fostered a strong culture” and was building a “solid foundation for our program.” Corsaro also alleged that IU Indy has “violated their contractual agreement.”

The university, meanwhile, said, “Last month, IU Indianapolis Athletics received allegations from six individuals who had played under coach Paul Corsaro at IU Indianapolis. Based on the complaints, the IU office of vice president and general counsel conducted an investigation and concluded that Corsaro's behavior did not meet the university's values and standards regarding the treatment of student athletes. Based on these conclusions, IU Indianapolis has dismissed Paul Corsaro. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

