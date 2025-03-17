Premium Partners

Daily Digs: Ashburn Rec Center Nears Completion, Davis Baseball Stadium Upgrades, and More!

Andy Berg
Mar 17, 2025
Now this is what we call progress. New photos of the upcoming Ashburn Recreation & Community Center have been released — and they show the swimming pool full of water and a gym filled with basketball hoops.

Previous images showed mostly unfinished construction going on in spaces, but now the finishing touches are being put in place on the new center off Broadlands Boulevard near the Dulles Toll Road.

The 50-meter competition swimming pool looks ready for swimmers to jump in today. Same with a leisure pool and a water play area.

Meanwhile, the hardwood floors on the basketball court are polished to a high shine — and other spaces around the building are looking good too.


For the first time since its construction in 1986, Phil Swimley Field at Dobbins Stadium has undergone a transformative upgrade, headlined by the recent installation of state-of-the-art stadium lights. The project, led by designer Robert Ty Hoblitt and contracted by Staples Construction, includes the installation of eight 80-foot poles at the baseball field and four 100-foot poles at the soccer field, providing NCAA competition-level lighting for both venues. 

The new lighting system, equipped with light shields and utilizing the latest LED technology, is designed to minimize light spillage beyond the facilities' perimeter while offering enhanced flexibility for student-athletes and coaches. 

In a statement detailing the project, UC Davis emphasized the broader impact of the upgrades:"Student-athletes will be able to practice with more flexibility thanks to outdoor lighting updates at the Dobbins Baseball Complex and the Aggie Soccer Field. The updated lighting will allow student-athletes to maximize field use around extreme heat and other weather conditions and allow coaches to schedule away from peak academic hours."


As a teacher, coach, assistant principal and athletic director, in many ways, Aaron Willard has been the face of Eastside Junior-Senior High School.

Now, his name will adorn the new student activity center that is under construction at the school.

Monday, with approval from the school board, DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Ryan Abbott announced the building will be known as the Aaron Willard Student Activity Center. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new facility will take place June 9.



