A-Turf Inc.

A-Turf’s DiamondPlay baseball and softball turf system delivers unmatched durability, consistency and playability with sport-specific design and differentiated turf heights for infields, outfields and base paths. Custom infill optimizes ball response, while Velcro replacement pieces address high-wear areas. Backed by 23 years of expertise and the industry’s longest warranty, DiamondPlay is tested for true game conditions and built to elevate any school’s facilities.

aturf.com/diamondplay | [email protected] | (888) 777-6910

Anchor Industries Inc.

The FUNbrella® Classic by Anchor keeps recreation enthusiasts cool and protected on the court or sidelines. Designed for high-traffic recreational areas such as pickleball courts, parks and aquatics centers, this permanent shade structure combines bold style with rugged durability. Its heavy-duty frame and UV-resistant fabric provide dependable coverage and visual appeal. Available in 12- and 20-foot sizes with vibrant color options, FUNbrella® Classic creates spaces that encourage longer visits, better experiences and all-day outdoor comfort.

anchorinc.com | [email protected] | (800) 255-5552

Beam Clay/Partac Peat Corporation

Everything needed to build, maintain and improve infields is supplied by Beam Clay, which uses nationwide regional plants to make infield mixes, mound and batter’s box clay, and red warning tracks for every state and climate. Beam Clay also supplies more than 10,000 other field products for every sport. Special co-op pricing is available in all 50 states.

beamclay.com | [email protected] | (800) 247-2326

California Sports Surfaces

As pickleball courts boom across the U.S., parks departments are turning to CoolTop from California Sports Surfaces to create safer, cooler playing environments. Engineered with solar-reflective technology, CoolTop reduces on-court temperatures, helping to mitigate heat stress and fatigue for players of all ages. With customizable colors and high durability, CoolTop is a surface solution for new pickleball courts or the resurfacing of existing ones.

californiasportssurfaces.com | [email protected] | (978) 623-9970

Digital Scoreboards

Digital Scoreboards’ outdoor LED displays feature ultra-high brightness 10,000 NIT SMD LEDs, IP67 rating with water drainage soffits, and front and rear serviceability. They include enclosed power and data connections, direct PCB/module connections, and NationStar gold wire for enhanced conductivity and durability. Available in 10-, 6.6- and 4.8-mm resolutions, these displays offer full redundancy, 24/7 live diagnostics monitoring and robust parts-and-labor warranties.

digitalscoreboards.net | (888) 738-4230

Hussey Seating Company

For nearly two centuries, Hussey has been synonymous with enduring craftsmanship, delivering seating solutions that stand the test of time. Now, with the integration of Camatic’s renowned design, Hussey is elevating its commitment to excellence. This union marries Hussey’s rich heritage with contemporary advancements, resulting in seating that offers unparalleled comfort and style. From arenas to auditoriums, Hussey offers a blend of timeless craft and modern comfort.

husseyseating.com/camatic | [email protected] | (800) 341-0401

Interkal

The AURA Slat Stadium Chair from Interkal is the ultimate seat for any stadium. Designed for comfort and durability, it will please both spectators and staff. Engineering innovation has created a chair that is comfortable, no matter the width of the seat. Available in a wide variety of colors to complement any facility, the AURA can be customized further with a range of add-ons, including cupholders, upholstered onserts and aisle lights.

interkal.com | [email protected] | (269) 349-1521

Kay Park Recreation

Kay Park bleachers come in a variety of sizes to meet fan seating needs. Weather-resistant aluminum construction offers years of maintenance-free service. From small tip-and-roll, three-row units to large elevated grandstands, Kay Park has it all.

kaypark.com | [email protected] | (800) 553-2476

Mondo

Mondo’s new Mondotrack™ with Ellipse Impulse Technology is eco-friendly and optimized to enhance athletic performance while preventing injuries. Key to the innovative track is the new geometry of the subbase, which uses elliptical air cells. With a greater deformation capacity than hexagonal-profile air cells, elliptical air cells enable the track to further enhance athletic performance through a more efficient energy return and a higher net impulse value than other tracks.

mondoworldwide.com | [email protected] | (800) 361-3747

Musco Sports Lighting LLC

Musco has been the world leader in sports lighting since 1976, designing systems for everything from neighborhood fields to major stadiums and arenas, including those at the Olympic Games. Musco’s TLC for LED® system and Show-Light® special effects technology deliver the light quality, glare reduction, reliability and light show capabilities that can’t be matched, and are backed by a long-term parts and labor warranty.

promo.musco.com/ravsten | [email protected] | (800) 825-6020

NORDOT® Adhesives

NORDOT® Adhesives are a top choice for installing indoor sports and recreational surfaces. These one-part, user-friendly, solvent-based urethanes are easily applied. NORDOT Adhesives are highly regarded and trusted for their consistent performance, extraordinary “green strength,” superior fresh and saltwater resistance and unrivaled long-term durability.

nordot.com | [email protected] | (908) 233-6803

Olympia Lighting Inc.

Olympia Lighting’s next-level illumination with RGBW LEDs full-spectrum lighting offers a wide range of custom colors, dynamic shades and crisp white light. Controlled via DMX, DALI or wireless, this system delivers flicker-free, glare-free visibility — enhancing player performance and spectator enjoyment. Users save up to 70% on energy and a longer lifespan compared to traditional sports lighting.

olympialighting.com/rgbw-led-stadium-light-fixtures

[email protected] | (866) 738 0008

PW Athletic

PW Athletic has been providing top-tier, USA-manufactured site furnishings and sports equipment to schools, municipalities and park districts since 1919. Now, with manufacturing plants in the Midwest and Southwest, PW’s nationwide footprint allows it to serve customers across the country with reliable coverage and consistent service, wherever the project is located.

pwathletic.com/contact-us | [email protected] | (800) 687-5768

Shade ’n Net

Built for performance, designed to protect and proudly made in the USA, Shade ’n Net creates high-quality shade structures for athletics courts, bleachers and sports facilities. Shade ’n Net solutions block up to 98% of UV rays, keeping players, fans and equipment cooler and safer. Investing in shade for athletics spaces means protecting people, preserving equipment and enhancing year-round usability.

shadesolutions.com | [email protected] | (800) 290-3387

SMG Machines Corporation

SMG specializes in the design and production of cutting-edge machinery for the construction, maintenance, reclamation and recycling of sports surfaces. The company offers a comprehensive range of products, covering the entire value chain for sports grounds and synthetic turf pitches. As a market leader with more than 100 intellectual property and trademark rights globally, SMG boasts decades of renowned expertise and experience in the industry.

smg-machines.us | [email protected] | (762) 226-1424

SportaFence

SportaFence is the only patented, professional-grade wheeled fencing system that enables a single field to support men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ baseball or softball regulation field dimensions in a single day. Setup can take as little as one hour. SportaFence offers both wheeled and non-wheeled options in heavy-duty portable chain-link fence panels that measure 5 or 6 feet high by 10 feet long.

sportafence.com | [email protected] | (888) 201-2578

SPORTAFLEX LLC

SPORTAFLEX® Premier® Fencing — the professional solution for portable, durable fencing — can upgrade any athletics field or event space. Crafted from lightweight aircraft-grade aluminum, SPORTAFLEX Premier Fencing is easy to set up and built to withstand heavy use and extreme weather. A patented spring option helps reduce injuries, while optional base mounts suit both grass and turf. SPORTAFLEX delivers a clean, stadium-quality look that transforms any field. The fencing is trusted by recreational parks, schools and professional sports venues nationwide.

sportaflex.com | [email protected] | (800) 511-3596

TinyMobileRobots

The TinyMobileRobots Pro X is engineered for flawless, autonomous line marking on sports fields and diverse surfaces. Leveraging advanced RTK GPS, the Pro X delivers centimeter-level accuracy, eliminating manual errors and rework. This intuitive robot drastically cuts labor and paint costs, empowering groundskeepers and facility managers to effortlessly achieve professional-grade results. Pro X ensures fields are perfectly marked every time, maximizing operational savings and consistency while freeing up teams for other vital tasks.

tinymobilerobots.com