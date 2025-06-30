Premium Partners

How Great Design Has Been the Differentiator for California’s CORE Recreation Center

Chris Stevenson Headshot
Chris Stevenson
Jun 30, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 14 At 12 42 38 Pm

When we opened our first health club years ago, the concept of “design” was pretty straightforward: make the place look cool and pack in as much equipment — and as many people — as possible. Aesthetics mattered, and functionality was often an afterthought.

Fast forward to today, and the landscape has completely changed. Design is no longer just about appearances — it’s about creating purposeful, innovative spaces that enhance the user experience, support community wellness and set facilities apart from the competition. In an increasingly crowded marketplace, great design isn’t just a “nice to have” goal; it’s a true differentiator that can drive member loyalty, community engagement and long-term success.

Log in to view the full article
Recommended
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Sponsored
Electronic Beam Steering: How LVH-900 Saved the Day at Georgia Southern
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Arlington Cuts Ribbon on New Rec Center, Florida County Mulls New YMCA, and More!
Images
Fitness
Committee Advises School Board to Pause Project to Relocate High School's Fitness Center
1728536514455
Fitness
AI-Powered Fitness Center Opens in Los Angeles
Related Stories
Logo Edited
Fitness
Fitness Center Loses Roof in Storm, Faces Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Damage
Images
Fitness
Committee Advises School Board to Pause Project to Relocate High School's Fitness Center
1728536514455
Fitness
AI-Powered Fitness Center Opens in Los Angeles
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
Sponsored Content
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
More in Fitness
Fitness
Fitness Center Loses Roof in Storm, Faces Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars in Damage
A fitness center in Indianapolis had its roof torn away during the severe thunderstorms that ripped through the South and central U.S. last week. Now, owners are scrambling to save equipment and find a solution to the damage.
Logo Edited
Sponsored
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
Moody Nolan
The Cleveland Guardian's newly renovated and expanded administration building provides a cutting-edge home and workplace for the team's management.
A Renovated Home for the Cleveland Guardians and Their Management
Facilities
Daily Digs: Arlington Cuts Ribbon on New Rec Center, Florida County Mulls New YMCA, and More!
Arlington, Texas, is preparing for a grand opening of the ACTIV, the city's new 73,000-square-feet recreation center for adults ages 50 and older.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Fitness
Committee Advises School Board to Pause Project to Relocate High School's Fitness Center
A Grove City (Pa.) School Board ad-hoc committee came to a consensus this week that it will propose a pause on a project that would relocate the local high school's fitness center.
Images
Fitness
AI-Powered Fitness Center Opens in Los Angeles
A mixture of information from artificial intelligence and trainer guidance will create a tailored fitness plan for members, where AI presets what machines will be used day-by-day.
1728536514455
Fitness
Product Spotlight 2025: Fitness Center
Mondo, SportsArt, Core Health and Fitness, and more share their latest product releases for 2025.
1 F 125 Ab Sports Art
Fitness
Personal Trainers Preach the Importance of Cardio for VO2max, Health Span and More
Regardless of which fitness modalities members appear to be gravitating toward, personal trainers who spoke to AB emphasize the growing awareness and importance of an individual’s aerobic capacity.
Webshutterstock 318528716
Safety & Security
Man Arrested After Randomly Attacking Member at Planet Fitness Location
A man was arrested Wednesday after he randomly attacked gym members at a Planet Fitness location in Manteca, Calif...
Scott Rodgerson Ff H Gk I Nfy Y Unsplash
Facilities
Daily Digs: Bucks' Deer District Expansion, Maryland Lacrosse Leagues' Proposed Complex, and More!
Construction is set to begin this summer on Milwaukee's new mixed-use development as part of an expansion of the Bucks' Deer District near Fiserv Forum.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Fitness
Suburban Philadelphia YMCA Launches 'Fit Truk' for Mobile Workouts
The YMCA of Greater Brandywine, a Philadelphia suburb, has debuted its new “Fit Truk” in hopes of making health and wellness more accessible to everyone.
Ymca Logo
Fitness
Las Vegas Gym Offers Free Memberships, Creates Community for Disabled Veterans
The gym offers free memberships for any disabled veteran in the Las Vegas and Henderson communities. In continuing its commitment to the veteran community
Images 1
Fitness
How the Idaho Outdoor Fieldhouse Prepares Adaptive Athletes, Veterans for Outdoor Recreation
Programming at the Fieldhouse goes beyond the walls of the facility. Nestled on the banks of the Boise River and just steps away from the foothills of the Boise Mountains, veterans and adaptive athletes can get out in nature and enjoy all that Idaho has
2020 039 Idaho Outdoor N58
Fitness
Watch: Tour Princeton's New Wilkinson Fitness Center
Princeton University recently opened the Wilkinson Fitness Center in the new Racquet & Recreation Fieldhouse on Meadows Campus. Watch below for a virtual tour of the facility:
Princeton Seal svg
Page 1 of 148
Next Page
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide