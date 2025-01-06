Premium Partners

New Mexico State AD Moccia Fired Following AG's Report Into Hazing Scandal

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Jan 6, 2025
Download 1

New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia was fired last week following an investigation from the state's attorney general into a highly publicized hazing scandal within the men's basketball program. 

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, New Mexico AG Raúl Torrez issued a scathing 70-page report following a highly publicized hazing scandal that rocked NMSU’s athletic department in the 2022-23 season. Three members of the men’s basketball team were charged on multiple counts following a monthslong investigation, including sexual penetration, false imprisonment and criminal sexual contact.

“The NMDOJ’s examination of peer university training modules indicates that NMSU’s hazing education efforts for coaches and athletics staff has been inadequate,” the report states.

The report also mentions the public backlash following a fatal shooting in which an NMSU basketball player shot and killed a UNM student just hours before a the Aggies took on the Lobos. 

Moccia was mentioned many times throughout the report. 

“Earlier today, I met with Mario Moccia to let him know that I intend to go in a different direction with the leadership of NMSU’s athletic department,” NMSU president Valerio Ferme said in a statement. “After carefully reviewing the recent report issued by the New Mexico Department of Justice, I felt we needed a fresh start in our athletics program.“

Moccia has served his alma mater as AD for 10 years. He played baseball at the school and had a brief sting as a minor league player in the Detroit Tigers' farm system. 

Moaccia was given a five-year contract extension in the aftermath of the hazing incident by outgoing NMSU chancellor Dan Arvizu last April. Arvizu and Moccia made the unprecedented move — approximately seven weeks after initial complaints from victims began to surface — of canceling the team’s season with six games remaining on the schedule before firing the entire coaching staff.

Recommended
Download 1
Personnel
High School Fires Athletic Trainer After Allegations of Grooming
Florida State University Seal svg
Personnel
FSU Football Coach Norvell Restructures Contract to Include $4.5M Gift to School Fundraising Initiative
Logo1
Personnel
HS Coach Fired for Pushing Offseason Weightlifting Program
Po Ux Drr Q 400x400
Personnel
HS Basketball Announcers Fired for Derogatory Comments Made on Live Broadcast
Related Stories
Download 1
Personnel
High School Fires Athletic Trainer After Allegations of Grooming
Florida State University Seal svg
Personnel
FSU Football Coach Norvell Restructures Contract to Include $4.5M Gift to School Fundraising Initiative
Logo1
Personnel
HS Coach Fired for Pushing Offseason Weightlifting Program
Po Ux Drr Q 400x400
Personnel
HS Basketball Announcers Fired for Derogatory Comments Made on Live Broadcast
More in Personnel
Personnel
High School Fires Athletic Trainer After Allegations of Grooming
An athletic trainer in Ohio has been fired after the high school where he was employed received reports of "serious allegations" that he had been grooming student-athletes.
Download 1
Personnel
FSU Football Coach Norvell Restructures Contract to Include $4.5M Gift to School Fundraising Initiative
Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has reportedly agreed to a one-year restructured contract that includes a $4.5 million contribution to a...
Florida State University Seal svg
Personnel
HS Coach Fired for Pushing Offseason Weightlifting Program
Park Ridge (N.J.) High School Head football coach Jim Cleary claimed he was fired after asking student-athletes to follow an offseason workout program.
Logo1
Personnel
HS Basketball Announcers Fired for Derogatory Comments Made on Live Broadcast
The inappropriate comments were derogatory and the announcers have been fired and will be barred from announcing any future school events.
Po Ux Drr Q 400x400
Personnel
Mississippi State Fires Football Creative Services Team Less Than a Year After Forming It
On National Signing Day last week, four members of the Mississippi State University football creative services team were fired less than a year after the team was formed.
Miss State Football
Personnel
Purdue Athletics Proves Dedication to NIL with New Associate AD Position
Purdue University announced the opening of a new position, an associate athletics director – resource management.
Purdue Boilermakers Logo Primary Dark 19962620
Personnel
District Cancels Four Girls' Basketball Games Over Ref Shortage, Threats
As the high school basketball season gets rolling, a school district in Washington has already hit a snag after being forced...
Download
Personnel
Former HS Coach Investigated Over Alleged 'Deals' With Players' Moms for Playing Time
A former Oklahoma high school football coach is under investigation over allegations that he made "sexual deals" with the moms of his players to get their sons more playing time.
Thomas Park F Dmpxd V69e A Unsplash
Personnel
Top NIL Booster Pulling All Funds After Firing of Hawaii AD
The University of Hawaii's top booster and head of the Rainbow Warriors' NIL collective announced he will cut off all financial support to the athletic department following the firing Tuesday of athletic director Craig Angelos.
Hawaii Warriors Logo svg
Personnel
Community Starts Online Petition to Have Dismissed HS Athletic Trainer Reinstated
Community members in Windsor Locks, Conn., have started an online petition to have a high school athletic trainer reinstated after she was recently dismissed.
Image
Personnel
Newly Elected School Board Member and Head Football Coach Barred from School Events
The school district has informed Jason Baker that he will need to ask permission to attend school events, speak with football players or handle district property.
Screenshot 2024 11 15 At 8 18 46 Am
Personnel
Suspended SJSU Associate Head Volleyball Coach Says School Trying to 'Silence' Her
Suspended San Jose State University associate head volleyball coach Melissa Batie-Smoose claims the school is trying to silence her after she filed a Title IX complaint alleging favoritism for transgender player Blaire Fleming.
Spartan+volley+logo
Page 1 of 71
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2024 in New Orleans
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 19-22, 2024
Learn More
AB Show 2024