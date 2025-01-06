Premium Partners

Daily Digs: New College of Florida's Moves Ahead With Baseball Facility, New England College's New Athletics Facility, and More!

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
Jan 6, 2025
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dyna Dome

New College of Florida’s longstanding plans to construct an athletic facility are sliding into home with a boost from a local developer.

The college’s future baseball field, which President Richard Corcoran’s new administration has long hinted it would pursue, is a step closer to construction with a million-dollar donation from local developer Carlos Beruff.

The college is naming the field the “Beruff Family Field of Dreams” in light of the donation, it announced Friday.

Beruff is a Bradenton-based former U.S. Senate candidate, founder of local home builder Medallion Home and member of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority board that oversees the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. He has no outstanding ties to New College, though he noted that he’s donated to the college before. [Sarasota Herald-Tribune


New England College (NEC) in Henniker, N.H., is moving ahead with the second phase of its athletic facilities expansion. Starting this spring, the private liberal arts college will overhaul and renovate Bridges Gymnasium, build new offices for the athletic department and further expand the strength lab.

Phase one of the project, completed last summer, featured a resurfaced Turf Field and equipment upgrades for the Strength Lab. These upgrades set the stage for the ambitious developments now under way.

According to a Dec. 29 Concord Monitor report, the college's upcoming project is an even larger undertaking that aims to elevate the quality of campus life and athletics for NEC's students, 46 percent of whom are varsity Division III athletes and an additional 4 percent who participate in club sports.

"This is more than a construction project — it's a bold step forward," said Wayne F. Lesperance Jr., the president of NEC. "The Athletics Center exemplifies NEC's innovative spirit and commitment to student success, whether on the field, in the classroom or beyond. This facility will energize our campus and elevate the experience of every NEC student.[Construction Equipment Guide]


A public hearing scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 9, will focus on plans to convert some of Pacifica Christian High’s off-campus office space and storage into an athletics facility.

The new facility would replace one set aside for warehousing and administrative offices on the 800 block of Production Place, just around the corner from the main campus. However, the school’s existing conditional use permit for that lot prohibits students from being on that property. So, Pacifica Christian officials have asked the Newport Beach Planning Commission to amend the agreement so their athletes can have access to the proposed training site.

The remodel of the existing building at Production Place would result in a 4,300-square-foot training facility in addition to 2,500 square feet of office space. It would be equipped with batting cages, weight racks and exercise machines, according to a report by city staff. School officials expect about 15 to 20 students to use the space at a time, but it could accommodate as many as 40. [Daily Pilot]



To subscribe to the free daily e-newsletter offering the latest industry news, products and insights from — and written for — the athletics, fitness and recreation industries, see below on this page, or click here

Recommended
Philadelphia 76ers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Protestors Arrested as Philadelphia City Council Approves New 76ers Arena
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: New Aloha Stadium Renderings, Planners Move Forward on $100M AquaSox Stadium, and More!
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Architect Discusses Browns' Stadium Design, New HYROX Flagship Facility, and More!
Milwaukee Brewers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Brewers' Lease Agreement Reached to Stay in Milwaukee Through 2050
Related Stories
Philadelphia 76ers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Protestors Arrested as Philadelphia City Council Approves New 76ers Arena
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: New Aloha Stadium Renderings, Planners Move Forward on $100M AquaSox Stadium, and More!
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Architect Discusses Browns' Stadium Design, New HYROX Flagship Facility, and More!
Milwaukee Brewers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Brewers' Lease Agreement Reached to Stay in Milwaukee Through 2050
More in Facilities
Stadium & Arena
Protestors Arrested as Philadelphia City Council Approves New 76ers Arena
After months of opposition to the project by locals, Thursday night’s vote was interrupted yet again by protests and even arrests inside city hall.
Philadelphia 76ers Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: New Aloha Stadium Renderings, Planners Move Forward on $100M AquaSox Stadium, and More!
Developers of the new Aloha Stadium at the University of Hawaii gave the public a glimpse of their vision for a sports venue and community center that people can visit 365 days a year.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Architect Discusses Browns' Stadium Design, New HYROX Flagship Facility, and More!
HKS architect Lance Evans discusses the collaborative process of designing a new domed stadium for the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Stadium & Arena
Brewers' Lease Agreement Reached to Stay in Milwaukee Through 2050
The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District voted 11 to one Wednesday morning to extend the Milwaukee Brewers’ lease agreement at American Family Field through 2050.
Milwaukee Brewers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Rays Call for Further Negotiations With County Following 'Yes' Vote on New Stadium
The Pinellas County (Fla.) Commission voted Tuesday to approve bonds that will finance its share of a new ballpark for MLB's Rays in St. Petersburg, but that vote doesn't mean an end to the negotiations.
Tampa Bay Rays Logo 2008 2018 700x394
Stadium & Arena
University of Washington Pilots Reusable Cup Program at Alaska Airlines Arena
Beginning with the 2024-25 season, UW will no longer serve in-stadium beverages in single-use plastic cups. Now, fans will be served their beverages in “durable, reusable cups.”
77 779174 The University Of Washington Washington Huskies Logo Png
Stadium & Arena
Behind the Scenes of the Emirates NBA Cup: Making Courts Come to Life
The second annual NBA in-season tournament came to a close Tuesday night. While the tournament began a few weeks ago, behind the scenes, sports floor specialists have been working hard since June to make it happen.
Screenshot 2024 12 18 At 7 57 52 Am
Facilities
Daily Digs: UTSA Breaks Ground on Basketball and Volleyball Training Facility, City's Massive Sports Complex, and More!
The University of Texas at San Antonio will break ground today on its more than 53,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Basketball and Volleyball Training Facility.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: NIRSA's Top Ten of 2024
2024 has been a year to remember — packed with moments that shaped our community and got everyone clicking and commenting.
241216 03 News A
Aquatics
World Aquatics Awards Record Breaking $7M in Athlete Prize Money
Following the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25M) in Budapest, World Aquatics has broken its record for the highest prize money payout in the organization’s...
Download 1
Facilities
Daily Digs: MSU Approves $28M Spartan Stadium Renovation, VCU's Athletic Village, and More!
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees have approved $28 million in renovations and upgrades to Spartan Stadium that will include the replacement of the stadium's three videoboards in 2025.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: HS Breaks Ground on $24M Athletics Facility, City's $4.2M Sports Complex, and More!
McKinley (Hawaii) High School broke ground last week on a $24 million athletics facility that is expected to be completed in 2026.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Page 1 of 619
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2024 in New Orleans
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 19-22, 2024
Learn More
AB Show 2024