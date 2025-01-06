Watch: Penn State Kicks Off $700M Beaver Stadium Renovation With Demolition of Press Box

Penn State began the school's $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium by demolishing the facility's press box at a Saturday ceremony that invited fans to witness the beginning of the historic venue's transformation.

The aging press box was knocked down to make room for a completely new west side of the stadium, which marks the first phase of the rebuild at Beaver Stadium.

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved the renovation in May 2024, in order to enable year-round use for the university's 31 athletic programs.

Workers will be on site around the clock seven days a week, for the next six weeks to prepare the area for construction before the 2025 season, according to WNEP.