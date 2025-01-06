Premium Partners

Watch: Penn State Kicks Off $700M Beaver Stadium Renovation With Demolition of Press Box

Andy Berg
Jan 6, 2025
Penn State began the school's $700 million renovation of Beaver Stadium by demolishing the facility's press box at a Saturday ceremony that invited fans to witness the beginning of the historic venue's transformation. 

The aging press box was knocked down to make room for a completely new west side of the stadium, which marks the first phase of the rebuild at Beaver Stadium. 

The Penn State Board of Trustees approved the renovation in May 2024, in order to enable year-round use for the university's 31 athletic programs.

Workers will be on site around the clock seven days a week, for the next six weeks to prepare the area for construction before the 2025 season, according to WNEP

More in Facilities
Facilities
Daily Digs: New College of Florida's Moves Ahead With Baseball Facility, New England College's New Athletics Facility, and More!
New College of Florida’s longstanding plans to construct a new baseball field following a $1 million donation from a local developer.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews Dynadome (1)
Stadium & Arena
Protestors Arrested as Philadelphia City Council Approves New 76ers Arena
After months of opposition to the project by locals, Thursday night’s vote was interrupted yet again by protests and even arrests inside city hall.
Philadelphia 76ers Logo svg
Facilities
Daily Digs: New Aloha Stadium Renderings, Planners Move Forward on $100M AquaSox Stadium, and More!
Developers of the new Aloha Stadium at the University of Hawaii gave the public a glimpse of their vision for a sports venue and community center that people can visit 365 days a year.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Facilities
Daily Digs: Architect Discusses Browns' Stadium Design, New HYROX Flagship Facility, and More!
HKS architect Lance Evans discusses the collaborative process of designing a new domed stadium for the NFL's Cleveland Browns.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Stadium & Arena
Brewers' Lease Agreement Reached to Stay in Milwaukee Through 2050
The Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District voted 11 to one Wednesday morning to extend the Milwaukee Brewers’ lease agreement at American Family Field through 2050.
Milwaukee Brewers Logo svg
Stadium & Arena
Rays Call for Further Negotiations With County Following 'Yes' Vote on New Stadium
The Pinellas County (Fla.) Commission voted Tuesday to approve bonds that will finance its share of a new ballpark for MLB's Rays in St. Petersburg, but that vote doesn't mean an end to the negotiations.
Tampa Bay Rays Logo 2008 2018 700x394
Stadium & Arena
University of Washington Pilots Reusable Cup Program at Alaska Airlines Arena
Beginning with the 2024-25 season, UW will no longer serve in-stadium beverages in single-use plastic cups. Now, fans will be served their beverages in “durable, reusable cups.”
77 779174 The University Of Washington Washington Huskies Logo Png
Stadium & Arena
Behind the Scenes of the Emirates NBA Cup: Making Courts Come to Life
The second annual NBA in-season tournament came to a close Tuesday night. While the tournament began a few weeks ago, behind the scenes, sports floor specialists have been working hard since June to make it happen.
Screenshot 2024 12 18 At 7 57 52 Am
Facilities
Daily Digs: UTSA Breaks Ground on Basketball and Volleyball Training Facility, City's Massive Sports Complex, and More!
The University of Texas at San Antonio will break ground today on its more than 53,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art Basketball and Volleyball Training Facility.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
Rec Center
NIRSA Rec Center: NIRSA's Top Ten of 2024
2024 has been a year to remember — packed with moments that shaped our community and got everyone clicking and commenting.
241216 03 News A
Aquatics
World Aquatics Awards Record Breaking $7M in Athlete Prize Money
Following the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25M) in Budapest, World Aquatics has broken its record for the highest prize money payout in the organization’s...
Download 1
Facilities
Daily Digs: MSU Approves $28M Spartan Stadium Renovation, VCU's Athletic Village, and More!
Michigan State University's Board of Trustees have approved $28 million in renovations and upgrades to Spartan Stadium that will include the replacement of the stadium's three videoboards in 2025.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Hussey2 (1)
