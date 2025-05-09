Premium Partners

Daily Digs: Indianapolis Begins Negotiating for New Soccer Stadium, Officials Cut Ribbon on Coppo Field, and More!

258 A8971 Headshot
Andy Berg
May 9, 2025
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp

Indianapolis Begins Negotiating a Design for a New Soccer Stadium

The city of Indianapolis has started working on the design of a possible soccer stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Capital Improvement Board (CIB) confirmed they had begun negotiating with the Kansas City firm Populous "for the development of a soccer-first, outdoor, natural playing surface stadium in downtown Indianapolis."

A spokesperson for the CIB also said the initial consultations "have just recently begun."

The CIB has not confirmed the negotiations are tied to Mayor Joe Hogsett's plan to attract a Major League Soccer (MLS) team to Indianapolis.

READ MORE

'A Beautiful Facility': Officials Cut Ribbon on 'Coppo Field,' New Home of NCHS Varsity Baseball

Hundreds of New Canaan Baseball players of all ages, family, friends and supporters gathered at the new Coppo Field on Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting and inaugural game at the widely anticipated facility in Waveny.

Named for the late Joe Coppo, the turf field will serve as the new home of the New Canaan High School varsity Rams, whose first-ever game (also against Darien) had been played nearly 100 years ago when NCHS first played at Mead Park.

Coppo himself "was a longtime resident of New Canaan and ardent supporter of New Canaan Baseball who graciously volunteered his time coaching and was an active board member," the emcee of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Terry Dinan, told those gathered at the field on a comfortable, sunny day.

Also in attendance were members of the Coppo family, including Joe Coppo's son John who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

READ MORE

Howard Industries Contributes Lead Gift For Mississippi State's New Indoor Practice Facility

Howard Industries, a leading manufacturer of electrical and technology products, has provided the lead naming gift for Mississippi State University's new football indoor practice facility. MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon made the announcement today. Pending IHL approval at its June 2025 meeting, the new facility will be named in honor of Billy W. Howard Sr., a beloved alumnus, former student-athlete, and pillar of the MSU community.

This trailblazing philanthropic gift will elevate the Mississippi State football program by providing elite resources and advancing player development within the state-of-the-art indoor practice facility.

The Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility will include a 110,000 square-foot indoor training facility as well as dedicated areas for sports science for enhanced work in injury prevention and recovery. There will also be renovations and expansions of the sports medicine, nutrition, and locker room areas within the current Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

The estimated cost for the indoor practice facility and enhanced support spaces is approximately $60 million, with groundbreaking anticipated in 2027 and completion expected in 2028-2029.

READ MORE

To subscribe to the free daily e-newsletter offering the latest industry news, products and insights from — and written for — the athletics, fitness and recreation industries, see below on this page, or click here

Read Next
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Facilities
Daily Digs: Charlotte 49ers' Stadium Expansion, Packers' Titletown Luxury Fitness Club, and More!
May 15, 2025
Recommended
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Sponsored
Why More Parks and Schools are Prioritizing DarkSky-Friendly Sports Lighting
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Stadium & Arena
Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Facilities
Daily Digs: Augusta University's Softball Facility Enhancements, Historic Manuel Stadium Receives Modern Upgrades, and More!
Related Stories
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Facilities
Daily Digs: Charlotte 49ers' Stadium Expansion, Packers' Titletown Luxury Fitness Club, and More!
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Stadium & Arena
Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Sponsored Content
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
More in Facilities
Facilities
Daily Digs: Charlotte 49ers' Stadium Expansion, Packers' Titletown Luxury Fitness Club, and More!
The Charlotte 49ers will break ground on the first phase of their $70 million football stadium expansion on Aug. 27, the university announced Wednesday.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Sponsored
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Biamp Systems
When considering audio solutions, it pays to think beyond the playing field, as each space — from concessions to training rooms — contributes to the overall fan experience. 
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Stadium & Arena
Three Industry Leaders Share Their Experience Bringing the Emirates NBA Cup Courts to Life
Before the clock could count down to zero during the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup Championship game, the Milwaukee Bucks were celebrating.
Dji 20241004102313 0234 D
Stadium & Arena
Proposed Stadium and Indoor Athletics Facility Face Uncertainty From City Council, Residents
The stadium and indoor facility have yet to sign a deal with any Cincinnati-based athletics program and nearby residents expressed concerns at this week’s city council meeting.
Project 290 Ba7 Bh Ln Wka Y Unsplash
Facilities
Daily Digs: Augusta University's Softball Facility Enhancements, Historic Manuel Stadium Receives Modern Upgrades, and More!
Augusta University Athletics has announced a new wave of enhancements to the Jaguar Field softball complex, with upgrades set to be completed ahead of the 2026 season.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Rec Center
How NIRSA is Advancing Intramural and Club Sports Programming
Each program has its own quirks and responsibilities, and ensuring they operate smoothly and efficiently can be an overwhelming task.
Img 4554
Gym & Fieldhouse
Popular Gym at West Nashville Community Center Collapses
The gymnasium of a community center at a popular West Nashville park collapsed Saturday...
Metro Parks Nashville Logo
Home
Daily Digs: Missouri City Approves Funds for Indoor Athletics Facility, Denver Approves New NWSL Stadium, and More!
Voters in Springfield, Mo., recently approved a measure that will allow the school district to issue general obligation bonds in the amount of $22 million, a portion of which will be used for the construction of an indoor athletics facility.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Facilities
Daily Digs: San Francisco Plans Renovation of Historic Stadium, School District's New Stadium, and More!
Kezar Stadium in San Francisco is set for a $10 million upgrade, as San Francisco is welcoming pro soccer's return by partnering with Golden City Football Club.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Aquatics
Pool Deck Trends at Three Recreational Aquatics Facilities Prioritize Shade, Relaxation and Safety
Architects and facility operators at Rogue X, Columbine West Park and Pool and Georgina Multi-Use Rec Complex broke down how a properly designed and outfitted pool deck can take a user’s experience to the next level.
Aquatics525
Rec Center
Building for Wellness: The New Era of Community Recreation Design
FGM Architects & Engineers
In cities and towns throughout the country, forward-looking leaders are transforming rec centers into wellness centers...
Lombard Pd Mmrc 2
Facilities
Daily Digs: New $10M Pool Opens in Louisiana, Cal Begins Beach Volleyball Facility Construction, and More!
Biamp Systems
Algiers, La., residents now have access to a renovated, $8.5 million aquatics facility primed to provide water recreation and fitness for youths, adults and seniors.
Ab24 Daily Digs Enews 600x400 Biamp
Stadium & Arena
University of Wisconsin to Use Helicopter to Install $1.6M Stadium Lighting Upgrade
The University of Wisconsin athletic department is spending roughly $1.6 million to replace the lighting system at Camp Randall Stadium during a timeframe between Saturday's spring commencement ceremony and the start of summer concert tour stops at the stadium.
Wisconsin W 500x326
Page 1 of 636
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025