Indianapolis Begins Negotiating a Design for a New Soccer Stadium

The city of Indianapolis has started working on the design of a possible soccer stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

On Wednesday, May 7, the Capital Improvement Board (CIB) confirmed they had begun negotiating with the Kansas City firm Populous "for the development of a soccer-first, outdoor, natural playing surface stadium in downtown Indianapolis."

A spokesperson for the CIB also said the initial consultations "have just recently begun."

The CIB has not confirmed the negotiations are tied to Mayor Joe Hogsett's plan to attract a Major League Soccer (MLS) team to Indianapolis.

'A Beautiful Facility': Officials Cut Ribbon on 'Coppo Field,' New Home of NCHS Varsity Baseball

Hundreds of New Canaan Baseball players of all ages, family, friends and supporters gathered at the new Coppo Field on Wednesday afternoon for a ribbon-cutting and inaugural game at the widely anticipated facility in Waveny.

Named for the late Joe Coppo, the turf field will serve as the new home of the New Canaan High School varsity Rams, whose first-ever game (also against Darien) had been played nearly 100 years ago when NCHS first played at Mead Park.

Coppo himself "was a longtime resident of New Canaan and ardent supporter of New Canaan Baseball who graciously volunteered his time coaching and was an active board member," the emcee of the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Terry Dinan, told those gathered at the field on a comfortable, sunny day.

Also in attendance were members of the Coppo family, including Joe Coppo's son John who threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Howard Industries Contributes Lead Gift For Mississippi State's New Indoor Practice Facility

Howard Industries, a leading manufacturer of electrical and technology products, has provided the lead naming gift for Mississippi State University's new football indoor practice facility. MSU Director of Athletics Zac Selmon made the announcement today. Pending IHL approval at its June 2025 meeting, the new facility will be named in honor of Billy W. Howard Sr., a beloved alumnus, former student-athlete, and pillar of the MSU community.

This trailblazing philanthropic gift will elevate the Mississippi State football program by providing elite resources and advancing player development within the state-of-the-art indoor practice facility.

The Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility will include a 110,000 square-foot indoor training facility as well as dedicated areas for sports science for enhanced work in injury prevention and recovery. There will also be renovations and expansions of the sports medicine, nutrition, and locker room areas within the current Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.

The estimated cost for the indoor practice facility and enhanced support spaces is approximately $60 million, with groundbreaking anticipated in 2027 and completion expected in 2028-2029.

