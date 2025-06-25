Watch: Tour the University of Cincinnati's New $134M Indoor Football Practice Facility

Take a virtual tour of the Bearcat's brand-new $134 million Sheakley Indoor Practice Facility and Sheakley Athletics Performance Center.
From the 120-yard indoor field to state-of-the-art recovery rooms, fueling stations, performance technology, and team meeting spaces, this walkthrough showcases the facility that’s raising the bar for the Big 12 and beyond.
📍 84,000 sq. ft. Indoor Field
📍 96,000 sq. ft. Performance Center
📍 Nutrition, recovery, strength, mental health & more
📍 Home to Cincinnati Football