Alumni, Sponsors and Fans Raise $12K in an Hour to Fund St. Bonoventure Student NIT Tickets

Over $12,000 was raised in less than one hour Monday morning to ensure that every St. Bonaventure University student who would like to attend Tuesday's NIT game against Kent State is able to do so.

According to an announcement on the athletic department website, donations from alumni, sponsors and fans will allow all student tickets free admission to the Reilly Center for the Bonnies' first trip to the NIT since 2022, when the team reached the semifinals at Madison Square Garden — 350 miles to the east of the campus in St. Bonaventure, N.Y.

"The passion and support of Bona Nation never ceases to amaze me," said St. Bonaventure vice president and director of athletics Bob Beretta. "Ensuring that our students can attend our NIT game tonight and provide the raucous home court environment that we expect in The RC is a testament to the important role St. Bonaventure Basketball continues to play in the lives of so many. The fact this was accomplished in such a short amount of time is simply astounding.

"I am deeply grateful for our incredible fan base, which continues to express an unyielding commitment to preserving our rich basketball heritage. Thanks, Bona Nation. You are one of a kind. Go Bonnies!"