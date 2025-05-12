Premium Partners

Alcohol Sales at Clemson Spring Athletic Events Generate $471K in Revenue

Paul Steinbach Headshot
Paul Steinbach
May 12, 2025
Clemsonpaw

According to the Clemson University athletic department, $470,927 in gross revenue has been generated based on and 39,392 unit sales since the school began selling alcohol at on-campus athletic events  April 5.

As reported by The Greenville News, the 15 events hosted by Clemson as of May 9 included eight Clemson baseball games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, five softball games at McWhorter Stadium and two events at Memorial Stadium: Clemson football's spring game and a baseball game involving the Savannah Bananas.

At the Bananas game, which drew 81,000 people, Clemson sold 27,181 units to make $346,684 in gross revenue. In its agreement with the Bananas, Clemson was responsible for the facility infrastructure (field of play, dugouts, bullpens, backstops), concessions, its merchandising, parking, security and custodial staff. The Bananas handled ticketing (Clemson received money from premium seating), their merchandising and Fan Fest event and on-field entertainment, Derrian Carter of the News reported.

At Clemson football's spring game April 5, the Tigers welcomed around 35,000 fans and sold 3,394 units to make $35,174 in gross revenue.

Clemson baseball and softball combined for 8,817 units sold, which made $89,069 in gross revenue.

"The rollout of the alcohol sales from an in-venue standpoint has gone incredibly well," Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said on April 25, two weeks after announcing the department's change in alcohol policy. "... Fan-experience component, there has been great feedback on that from our folks that the sales have been beyond what we had [expected] so to speak."

Recommended
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Sponsored
The Pros Play on Sport Floors Protected by the Bona Sport® System
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 8 14 28 Am
Marketing
Fresno State, Other Schools Join Branded Snacks NIL Initiative
Wu Shock
Marketing
Wichita State Launches Shocker Priority Points to Incentivize NIL Donations
Right Hog
Marketing
Arkansas Offering Faculty and Staff 20% Discount on Season Tickets for All Sports
Related Stories
Network Logo
Marketing
Syracuse Coach First in NIL Era to Seek Help Boosting His Own Brand
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 8 14 28 Am
Marketing
Fresno State, Other Schools Join Branded Snacks NIL Initiative
Wu Shock
Marketing
Wichita State Launches Shocker Priority Points to Incentivize NIL Donations
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Sponsored Content
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
More in Marketing
Marketing
Syracuse Coach First in NIL Era to Seek Help Boosting His Own Brand
In what is believed to be a first for NCAA head coaches, Syracuse University head football coach Fran Brown has signed with a sports marketing and management agency with the goal of promoting himself.
Network Logo
Sponsored
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Biamp Systems
When considering audio solutions, it pays to think beyond the playing field, as each space — from concessions to training rooms — contributes to the overall fan experience. 
Transformative Sound Experiences at the University of Portland
Marketing
Fresno State, Other Schools Join Branded Snacks NIL Initiative
Fresno State this week announced plans to join a number of other campuses in a new joint initiative with Victory Snacks and NIL platform TheLinkU.
Screenshot 2025 05 06 At 8 14 28 Am
Marketing
Wichita State Launches Shocker Priority Points to Incentivize NIL Donations
A similar priority point system has been announced at a few other universities, including the University of Kentucky and the University of Iowa.
Wu Shock
Marketing
Arkansas Offering Faculty and Staff 20% Discount on Season Tickets for All Sports
The University of Arkansas announced Monday that full-time faculty and staff are now eligible for a 20% discount on up to two season tickets to any Razorbacks sport with available inventory.
Right Hog
Marketing
California High School Signs Seven-Figure, First-of-Its-Kind Multimedia Rights Deal
In what's being considered a first, Playfly has entered into a 10-year, multimillion-dollar deal to obtain the multimedia rights to Southern California's Mater Dei High School.
Materdeilogo
Marketing
Memphis Basketball Brings Back Popular 'Win Together' Ticket Promotion
The University of Memphis athletic department has announced the return of its popular "Win Together" ticket offer, where if the Tigers men's basketball team wins their seven remaining home games, participating fans win free tickets.
University Of Memphis Tigers Logo 74 Ef689870 Seeklogo com
Marketing
Florida AD Stricklin Addresses Student Ticketing Shortfall for Tennessee Game
Not everyone at the University of Florida was celebrating its men's basketball statement win over top-ranked and previously unbeaten Tennessee on Tuesday night.
Florida Gators Script Logo
Marketing
High Profile HS NIL Deals Continue As New Balance Signs Five Student-Athletes
New Balance has jumped head first into the high school NIL game by signing five high school student-athletes in those states that permit it, including Maryland, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Virginia and Missouri.
New Balance Logo svg
Marketing
Ohio State Offering $1K Indoor Tailgate Experience for CFP Game Against Tennessee
Fans can pay $1,000 to attend a tailgate in the Ohio State Recruit Room inside Ohio Stadium, where OSU athletic director Ross Bjork will be present, as well as Cardale Jones, Brutus Buckeye, the OSU Cheer and Dance teams and more.
Colors Ohio State Logo
Marketing
Report: Total NIL Market for 2024-25 Expected to Hit $1.67B
The total NIL market is projected to reach an astronomical $1.67 billion in 2024-25, which is up from the $917 million in 2021-22 when college NIL was introduced.
Giorgio Trovato Wyxq Qpy F Nk8 Unsplash (1)
Marketing
Penn State Students Cry Foul Over CFP Student Section Tickets Being Sold to General Public
Students at Penn State are accusing the school of selling student tickets for the Nittany Lions' upcoming College Football Playoff game against Southern Methodist University to the general public in an effort to increase revenue.
Penn State Nittany Lions Logo svg
Marketing
University of Nebraska Wins Big Ten Blood Drive Competition
As the winning school, the University of Nebraska was awarded a trophy and a $1 million check to fund student and community health.
Big Ten Conference Logo (2)
Page 1 of 57
Next Page
Buyer's Guide
Information on more than 3,000 companies, sorted by category. Listings are updated daily.
Learn More
Buyer's Guide
AB Show 2025 in San Diego
AB Show is a solution-focused event for athletics, fitness, recreation and military professionals.
Nov. 5-8, 2025
Learn More
AB Show 2025