According to the Clemson University athletic department, $470,927 in gross revenue has been generated based on and 39,392 unit sales since the school began selling alcohol at on-campus athletic events April 5.

As reported by The Greenville News, the 15 events hosted by Clemson as of May 9 included eight Clemson baseball games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, five softball games at McWhorter Stadium and two events at Memorial Stadium: Clemson football's spring game and a baseball game involving the Savannah Bananas.

At the Bananas game, which drew 81,000 people, Clemson sold 27,181 units to make $346,684 in gross revenue. In its agreement with the Bananas, Clemson was responsible for the facility infrastructure (field of play, dugouts, bullpens, backstops), concessions, its merchandising, parking, security and custodial staff. The Bananas handled ticketing (Clemson received money from premium seating), their merchandising and Fan Fest event and on-field entertainment, Derrian Carter of the News reported.

At Clemson football's spring game April 5, the Tigers welcomed around 35,000 fans and sold 3,394 units to make $35,174 in gross revenue.

Clemson baseball and softball combined for 8,817 units sold, which made $89,069 in gross revenue.

"The rollout of the alcohol sales from an in-venue standpoint has gone incredibly well," Clemson athletic director Graham Neff said on April 25, two weeks after announcing the department's change in alcohol policy. "... Fan-experience component, there has been great feedback on that from our folks that the sales have been beyond what we had [expected] so to speak."