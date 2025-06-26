As 42.5-Point Underdog, Nevada Offering Charter Package to Penn State Football Game

As reported by Nevada Sports Net , it's the largest negative point spread in school history for the Wolf Pack, who may be facing the No. 1 team in the nation once preseason polling is released. The Aug. 30 game will also mark the first time the two schools have met on the gridiron.

Despite the University of Nevada being a 42.5-point underdog to Penn State to start the 2025 football season, the university if offing a charter flight package for fans wishing to make the trip from Reno to State College.

Despite the University of Nevada being a 42.5-point underdog to Penn State to start the 2025 football season, the university if offing a charter flight package for fans wishing to make the trip from Reno to State College.

As reported by Nevada Sports Net, it's the largest negative point spread in school history for the Wolf Pack, who may be facing the No. 1 team in the nation once preseason polling is released. The Aug. 30 game will also mark the first time the two schools have met on the gridiron.

According to Nevada Sports Net's Chris Murray, the VIP trip includes a spot on a private round-trip charter flight; one night of hotel accommodations; ground transportation; a Friday night reception; a pregame tailgate; game tickets; and an exclusive Wolf Pack travel gift.

The charter flight will leave Reno the Friday before the game at 9 a.m. and includes a chartered bus from the team hotel in Pittsburgh to Beaver Stadium with a return flight to Reno expected to land around 11 p.m. Pacific time Saturday night.

The package will cost no more than $2,750 per person, which could decrease as participation increases, Murray reported. A $1,250 deposit per person is due by Friday, and full payment is due by July 31. Fans traveling on their own can buy tickets for $70 each via the Wolf Pack's website.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. local time kickoff (12:30 p.m. Pacific) at Beaver Stadium, which is undergoing a $700 million renovation that won't be complete until 2027. Capacity for the Nevada game is expected to remain at 106,572, which is the second largest for a college football venue behind only Michigan Stadium's 107,601.

This is Nevada's third game against a Big Ten opponent since 2022 after shutout losses to Iowa (2022) and Minnesota (2024), both 27-0 results, Murray noted. The Wolf Pack's last win against a Big Ten team came in 2019, a 34-31 comeback victory over Purdue.