First of Its Kind in NCAA, UW Health Becomes Title Sponsor of Badger Women's Athletics

Audrey Lee
Sep 24, 2025
UW Health has been announced as the official title sponsor for all University of Wisconsin Athletics women’s sports, a first-of-its-kind partnership in the NCAA.

According to UW Badgers News, the UW Health partnership applies to all women’s sports, including volleyball, basketball, soccer, track and field, golf, softball, tennis and more. At venues for these competitions, fans will see additional marketing and visibility of UW Health. The healthcare brand will also provide NIL opportunities for female athletes, using them in social media marketing campaigns and across other channels.

"We want to raise up the remarkable athletes and people on the UW women's teams," said UW Health’s chief marketing officer, Chris Roth. "We see the hard work they put in to be the best of the best and want to support them in and out of competition."

The new partnership was announced with a promotional video, highlighting student-athletes from the rowing, volleyball, and track and field teams. The slogan, “It’s not a moment,” accompanied the announcement.

UW Athletics deputy athletic director and chief revenue officer Mitchell Pinta said, “This unique partnership with UW Health signifies a milestone in support for women's sports at Wisconsin. We are grateful for UW Health's commitment to elevating these incredible student-athletes and excited about the opportunities it will create for them, as we together continue to foster an environment where they can thrive and promote the important messages of health to the Badger community." 

UW Health will continue to be the official medical provider for all Badger student-athletes and use the new sponsorship opportunity as a way to highlight the high-level care provided.

"We're creating a foundation of collaboration that will enable us to elevate both women's sports and UW Health," Roth said. "This sponsorship will enable both Badgers women's sports and UW Health to reach fans, patients and beyond."

