Daily Digs: New Bears Stadium Proposal, Syracuse's New Football Performance Center, and More!

Andy Berg
Mar 18, 2025
Farpoint Development has revealed renderings of its pitch for a new Chicago Bears stadium on the former Michael Reese hospital site in Bronzeville. Located south of McCormick Place and bounded by E. 31st St to the south, the developer has approval for the Bronzeville Lakefront megadevelopment on the site but has sought to bring the Bears to site as development plans have yet to move forward.

With renderings by Lamar Johnson Collaborative, the vision shows the same stadium that was proposed on the lakefront last year located at the south end of the site along E. 31st Street between the existing Prairie Shores towers along S. Martin Luther King Dr and the Metra tracks to the east. The mixed-use campus would include an entertainment district with retail, food and barrage offerings, one or more hotels, and other uses to create a modern professional sports venue experience. 

The Syracuse football team got their first look at the new, state-of-the-art Football Performance Center at the John A. Lally Athletics Complex on Sunday evening.

Check out the expansive new space, which features a new locker room, athletic training room, dining center, position meeting rooms, offices and player lounge, among other amenities.

 

A study commissioned by the Dubuque Racing Association finds building a sports complex on Chaplain Schmitt Island could create more than 1,000 jobs and generate at least 20 million dollars in annual revenue for local businesses.

The vision outlined would replace McAleece Park & Recreation Complex’s three softball diamonds and a baseball field with an updated college baseball diamond, softball field, and a multipurpose field, suitable for four soccer fields. A new indoor sports facility would also be built adjacent to a second sheet of ice at ImOn Ice Arena, featuring six basketball and eight pickleball courts.

“It’s time to dream. It absolutely is. It’s time to think big about this and what we could pull off as a community,” says Dubuque Mayor Brad Cavanagh.

Of the 2,031 people surveyed in the DRA study, 84% say Dubuque’s current sports facilities are insufficient and 36% say they leave the region for suitable facilities for training practices and league play.

 

