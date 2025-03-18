Daily Digs: Denver NWSL Team's Stadium Plans, Colorado County Mulls 500-Acre Sports Complex, and More!

The ownership group for Denver's NWSL expansion team, which begins play in 2026, announced plans to build a 14,500-seat stadium on Tuesday.

The project, to be located inside the Denver city limits at Sante Fe Yards, will be adjacent to the Broadway Light Rail station, and will include a 3.5-acre park as well as a mixed-use development.

The stadium is expected to open in the spring of 2028. The plans are being developed in conjunction with architectural firm Populous. [ESPN]









Commissioners in Colorado's Douglas County will discuss plans for a mega sports complex in a work session on Tuesday morning.

Commissioners say the idea is a top priority and was added to their strategic master plan for the Parks, Trails, Historic Resources and Open Space Fund. County voters extended a 0.17% sales tax benefiting that fund in 2022.

Now, county leaders are in the early stages of planning a number of projects that will use those funds. Sterling Ranch could see a 500-acre sports mega complex, including ball fields, polo fields and a botanic garden. [CBS News]





Council approved the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing properties near the intersection of South S.C. Highway 14 and South Buncombe Road where the city plans to build a sports and entertainment complex.

The two city-owned parcels total 25.9 acres and the measure annexed the property into the city and established an initial zoning category of regional center.

Plans for the new $60 million sports complex were announced in August 2024 and include basketball and volleyball courts, community rooms, an e-sports facility and batting cages. [Greenville Journal]







