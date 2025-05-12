Daily Digs: San Francisco Plans Renovation of Historic Stadium, School District's New Stadium, and More!

$10 Million Partnership Will Reshape Historic San Francisco Stadium

Kezar Stadium in San Francisco is set for a $10 million upgrade, as San Francisco is welcoming pro soccer's return by partnering with Golden City Football Club.

"We hope to start construction at the end of the year," said Marc Rohrer, one of the co-founders of Golden City Football Club, during a phone call with SFGATE on Friday morning.

Golden City FC is planning to join MLS NEXT Pro, a developmental soccer league, and have its season kickoff at Kezar Stadium in 2026 or 2027.

Since opening in 1925, Kezar Stadium has been a critical fixture of San Francisco's athletic scene.

Port Arthur ISD Plans New Stadium

Port Arthur ISD is planning a new football stadium and athletic complex after voters approved a school bond during the recent election held May 3.

In passing the bond, voters gave the district $78 million to use for the new athletic complex. Another $222 million will be used to build a new middle school, expand the Career and Technical Education building and create an Immigrant and Migrant Parent Resource Center.

Superintendent Mark Porterie thanked voters for showing confidence in the district and investing in the students. Now, the real work begins.

Plans are already underway for Port Arthur's new football stadium, but questions still remain. What is the timeline for the stadium? Where will it be? Will the City of Port Arthur be involved?

With those questions in mind, here are five things to know about the plan for Port Arthur's new football stadium and athletic complex.

David Foundation to Fund Addition to Massillon's Athletic Facility

The Paul and Carol David Foundation will fund an addition to Massillon City School's Paul L. David Athletic Training Facility on the Washington High School campus.

The Board of Education entered an agreement with the foundation at a special meeting Monday for a two-phase project that includes the new addition that will house a wrestling room.

"This is an unbelievable donation," Superintendent Paul Salvino said. "We're excited to get this started."

The two-phase project includes the construction of a state-of-the-art wrestling room. The space will be constructed between the indoor facility and the Washington High School, and be connected with the school.

